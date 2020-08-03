In a sweep of endorsements, the Tompkins County Democratic Committee announced its support for a slate of democratic campaigns on July 31.
The committee announced endorsed for Leslie Dans-Burke (NYS Senate 58th District), Jim Barber (NYS Senate 51st District), Anna Kelles (125th District NYS Assembly), Matt Van Houten (Tompkins County District Attorney's seat) and Seth Peacock (City of Ithaca Judge's seat).
The committee announced its support for Tracy Mitrano (23rd District US Congress) in earlier this year.
The committee said that its support for the candidates is support for campaigns that address "jobs, tax reform, climate change issues, support for education and public schools, New York State Health Care Act and so much more."
The committee is urging the public to support the candidates through volunteer work and to promote others to vote come Election Day. General elections are Nov. 3.
