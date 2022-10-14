The Tompkins County Health Department released a statement alerting the community to the roptic increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. When coupled with higher hospitalization numbers this shifts the local CDC Community Level from Low to Medium. TCHD is urging caution, especially for those most at risk for severe illness, although the county has not made any changes to its official guidance regarding masking at this time.
TCHD encourages community members to be proactive by wearing high-quality masks when indoors and consider personal risk when gathering with others. If you are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to do so.
Everyone ages 12+ who has completed their original vaccination series at least two months ago is eligible to receive a bivalent booster. The bivalent boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition. This addition helps restore protection that has decreased since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and evade the immune system.
Receiving an updated booster dose will increase your protection against current variants, reducing severity of illness should you become infected. Boosters are available at pharmacies and through healthcare providers. Search for available boosters online at vaccines.gov or dial 211 for assistance.
Regarding the recent increase in cases Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said, “We had anticipated that we could see a spike in new cases this fall, as experienced in both 2020 and 2021. The community should keep in mind that both COVID-19 and the flu are circulating at this time of the year. We can improve our personal safety by staying up to date on vaccinations, wearing high-quality masks, and staying home when ill. If you are not yet vaccinated or have not received your booster, please contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy to get vaccinated as soon as you can.”
Kruppa continued, “We have reported multiple deaths caused by COVID-19 the past few weeks, serving as a somber reminder that protecting our most vulnerable community members, older adults and those who are immunocompromised, is a role we all play a part in. Let’s continue working together to reduce the spread of this disease in our community.”
TCHD is encouraging eligible residents to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination and Flu vaccination. Flu vaccines are needed annually and should be received in the fall. Vaccines are safe, effective, and continue to show increased protection from severe illness.
Vaccine doses are currently available at local pharmacies and primary care offices. Please contact your pharmacy or doctor to discuss availability or visit the TCHD website for more information.
