As the school year approaches, dorm rooms and living rooms will turn into lecture halls and classrooms. So how can you make the most of your online classes?
The following are some tips to help you conquer the school year, wherever your classroom ends up being.
Take a break between classes… away from your computer. Online classes mean staring at a computer screen a lot more than a typical school year, so much so that many people have been reporting Zoom fatigue. If you have a break between your classes, turn off your laptop for a few minutes and walk around instead of surfing the web. It might help you feel more refreshed for your next class.
Form virtual study groups: With online classes, it’s a lot harder to ask the person sitting next to you for help understanding what the teacher is saying. Forming study groups can make it more fun to go through the material and help you stay connected with your classmates. Also, take it from me, study groups can be a good way to remind each other when assignments are due and make sure everyone is turning them in on the correct date. After losing contact with a lot of my classmates last semester, I found out halfway through one class that I was turning in my assignments a week later than when I was supposed to (luckily the professor was very understanding).
Watch pre-recorded lectures at the same time each day: While you may not want to wake up for your pre-recorded 8 a.m., having a set schedule to watch class videos can help you stay on top of the material and not get behind. If you (understandably) don’t want to watch your early morning classes during the time they normally meet, pick another time during the day that works for you.
Don’t be afraid to ask a question!: One of my professors mentioned how teaching online classes felt a lot like a real-life version of Dora the Explorer: she would ask a question, pause, stare at the screen, and end up answering her own question. One benefit of online classes is that you can privately message the instructor your question instead of having to raise your hand in front of the entire class.
Create a space you enjoy working in: Finding a productive and quiet workspace is important, but it’s also important that you create a workspace that you enjoy being in. Take some time to decorate your workspace in a way that makes you happy, whether it’s putting some plants on your desk, hanging some pictures of friends and family on the wall, or (if your school allows it) even working outside when the weather is nice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.