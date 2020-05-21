The Tioga County Health Department reported the 21st COVID-19 death in the county on May 21. This was the first death reported in the county in the past 10 days.
“Words can't express how saddened we are to hear of another loss of life due to this virus," Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman, said in a press release. "May the memory of this person bring comfort to the family.”
It is unknown whether or not this was another death of an individual connected to the Elderwood nursing home in Waverly. It was previously reported that 19 of the 20 deaths in the county came from the nursing facility.
Currently, there are 129 confirmed cases in the county. There are 104 in "mandatory quarantine," and zero in "precautionary quarantine." Sixty-three have "recovered" from the virus, meaning they show no signs of symptoms or a fever and have been released from isolation.
