Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported the first death due to COVID-19 in the county on April 15.
According to Sauerbrey's report, the individual, who tested positive for the virus, passed away on Tuesday. Details such as age, gender, length of illness and any possible underlying health conditions will not be shared at this time.
As of Wednesday, there are 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. One hundred and seventeen are in "mandatory quarantine," and three are in "precautionary quarantine." Eight more tests are pending. Thirteen individuals have "recovered," meaning they "symptom and fever-free" and are thus released from isolation.
