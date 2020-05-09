Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported on May 9 that one individual passed away today from COVID-19, bringing the death total to 16 in the county.
"We are saddened to learn of another loss of life and pray the family is surrounded by love and compassion during this sorrowful time," Sauerbrey said in the press release.
A large portion of the deaths have come from the Elderwood nursing home in Waverly after it was reported back in late April that there was an outbreak of the virus at the facility. However, Saturday's release did not share any information regarding the individual who died, so it is unknown whether or not they were associated with the nursing home.
Currently, there are 113 confirmed cases in the county. Eighty-six people are in "mandatory quarantine," while there are none in "precautionary quarantine." Thirty-nine have "recovered" from the virus, meaning they show no signs of symptoms or a fever and have been released from isolation.
