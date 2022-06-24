At the June 14 meeting of the Tioga County Legislature several budget modifications were approved for the 2022 budget.
The Tioga County Legislature approved fund capital reserves for emergency radio communication system and infrastructure. The legislature recognizes the importance of the emergency radio communication systems so will fund with the 2021 surplus of sales tax revenue in the amount of $6,463,875. A transfer from the General Operating Fund of $4,300,000 to the Capital Fund was approved. Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey stated the legislature has been working on getting grants for the emergency communication program but are putting the funds aside now.
The Tioga County Veterans’ Agency (TCVSA) has received increased direct state aid to localities money, an increase from $10,000 to $25,000 for 2022. TCVSA has also received new state aid to localities money for the PFC Dwyer Program in the amount of $100,000 from the Tioga County Mental Hygiene Department. The funds will be used to cover the expenses created by changing one part-time Veterans Service Officer position to full time (40 hours), and changing the Director of Veterans Services position from a 35 hour work week to a 40 hour work week; and changing the remaining part time Veteran Services Officer from 17 hour work week to 19.5 hour workweek effective June 18, 2022.
Legislators William Standinger and Dennis Mullen complimented the Director of Veterans Services Michael Middaugh for the fine job he is doing for the Veterans of Tioga County.
A resolution was passed to transfer $170,000 in funds to help with a Tioga County bridge in need of repair due to an inspection by NYSDOT. Legislator Standinger reported it is the Park Settlement Bridge in Candor, and that it may possibly be the only wooden bridge left in the state. The Legislature awarded a contract for the repairs to Park Settlement Bridge to Economy Paving Co., Inc, Cortland, NY, for $164,644.46.
The Tioga County Public Health has been awarded additional funds from the New York State Department of Health for successful participation in the NYSDOH Local Health Department Performance Incentive Program in the amount of $22,000. The Tioga County Public Health also received two funding awards from Delta Dental of $25,000, and these funds are specifically for Tioga county Mobile Dental Services.
The Tioga County Department of Social Services appropriated Safe Harbor funding in program expense, and the department has identified a need for an iPad and accessories for the Safe Harbor program. The funding is in the amount of $1,439. Tioga County Department of Social Services has moved high density filing from the services area to accommodate the need for more office space and office furniture for staff moving to the new office space; so a transfer of $10,000 was approved.
Youth Sports and Education Opportunity Funding has been awarded to the Tioga County Youth Bureau from the Office of Children and Family Services in the amount of $6,653. Additional funding has been awarded to Tioga County Department of Social Services from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for the Summer Youth Employment Programs in the amount of $118,459.
A resolution was passed to authorize the sale of county owned properties acquired for delinquent taxes; two in the Village of Waverly, two in the Town of Barton; one in the Village of Candor, four in the Town of Newark Valley, one in the Town of Nichols, six in the Village of Owego, three in the Town of Owego, one in the Town of Richford, three in the Town of Spencer, and four in the Town of Tioga. Legislator Standinger noted, “It is unfortunate that people can’t pay their taxes and this needs to be done.”
Tioga County has budgeted funds for the replacement of the HVAC Controls at the HHS Building and authorized awarding the BASE Bid contract to Postler and Jaeckle Corporation, Endicott, NY not to exceed $492,420.
Serafini Transportation Corp was determined to be the best bidder for transportation services to early intervention and preschool special education children’s program Public Health at a cost of $105 per child for Zone 1 and $118 per child for Zone 2.
Two resolutions were passed authorizing legislative chair to sign on NY Owego II LLC payment in lieu of tax agreement on a project located at 267 Cafferty Hill Road, and to sign on NY Owego III, LLC payment in lieu of tax agreement on project located at 2635 Day Hollow Road.
The NYS Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a grant of $59,750 to the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services; 30 percent of the funds will be appropriated to the Sheriff’s Office ($17,925), and 70 percent to Emergency Management ($41,825).
Due to Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) upgrade in the E911 Center, it is necessary to replace the outdated laptop computers in the sheriff’s patrol cars as well as the cell phone modems and antennas at a cost not to exceed $50,000 approved by the legislature.
A recognition resolution was read and presented by Legislator Weston for Alan Ervay’s 20 years of dedicated service to Tioga County. Ervay said, “These past 20 years I have enjoyed working with the employees of Tioga County; they all are nice people.” His supervisor spoke of Ervay always going the extra mile, he was a mechanic and CDL driver and would even sub in snow plowing if needed.
The legislature passed a proclamation proclaiming the month of June 2022 as Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the US and worldwide, affecting one in five Americans by the age of 70. Melanoma, the third most common form of skin cancer, is estimated to kill approximately 7,650 individuals in 2022; and according to NYS Cancer registry, Tioga county averages about 20 cases of melanoma annually.
