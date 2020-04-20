In her April 20 report, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey announced that a fourth individual has passed away from COVID-19.
This is the second consecutive day that a death from the virus was reported. All four deaths have occurred in the span of five days, beginning on April 15 when the first death was reported. Details such as age, gender, length of illness and any possible underlying health conditions for the fourth individual will not be shared at this time.
The amount of confirmed cases still stands at 63 as of April 20. Seventy-one individuals are in "mandatory quarantine," while zero are in "precautionary quarantine." Two more tests are pending. Nineteen people have "recovered" from the virus, exhibiting no symptoms or a fever, and have been released from isolation.
