When Jim Mason retired from his job at Cornell as the Director of Media Services, he began to look for something to do to occupy his newly found time. He had been busy at work supervising people who were graphic designers, creating publications and visual services in various capacities for the university. “I tried to hire people who were more talented than I was,” smiled Mason. Now he wanted to creatively do something for himself.
After retirement, Jim and his wife, Sue, traveled a lot. His training in photography while getting a degree in Graphic Design from RIT kicked in and he took a lot of photographs wherever they went. He also had always admired the craftsmanship in decoy ducks and began to hand carve decoys and shore birds. The problem with that was he spent a lot of time in his shop working and sanding and yearned to be outside with nature and his camera.
Jim found an outlet for his photography through sublimation printing where his photographs could be transferred to a white six-inch by six-inch ceramic tile. It was like transferring a negative, but with color. The ink is imbedded in a blank ceramic tile and has a glossy texture when complete. Sublimation printing is a popular method of printing which aims at transferring a design from sublimation paper onto a tile or cloth by using pressure and heat (between 350 and 400 degrees). Changing the solid particles of the ink into a gaseous state, it is an easy and cost-effective way of adding personalization to products. Jim would travel locally to woods, parks, or vineyards taking photographs or take photos when he and Sue were traveling. He would choose from those images and decide which ones to process.
At the beginning, Mason worked with a gentleman in Newfield who did the sublimation printing on tiles. Unfortunately, that man passed away unexpectedly and Jim had to scramble to find a new company or individual to work with where the shipping would not be exorbitant. Luckily for Jim, Dryden Specialty Trophies fit the bill and now it does all the processing for Mason’s photographs.
Jim’s subject matter generally has a theme of nature. He has taken photographs of waterfalls, animals, flowers, grapes, bees, birds, sunsets, the moon … pretty much anything you can think of. He tries not to manipulate his photos unless the image needs to be sharpened to make it crisp. Light and shadow play off the subject matter. In one photograph, he caught a goose walking on ice, but the ice looked like a dirt road. The photos he selects are emailed to Dryden and printed on white glossy ceramic tiles. A cork back is added and then a hanging bracket. The tiles can be used on a stand, hung on a wall, or used as a trivet. On occasion, he will create a tile for a personal request. He has photographed individuals for events like a wedding, anniversary, or birthday. The tiles make good gifts and they travel well, so tourists like them too.
Mason has done work for the Trumansburg Chamber of Commerce and sells his tiles at the Shur-Save, Seneca Lake wineries, and the Taughannock Falls Overlook gift shop. Previously, he has also sold them at the Cayuga Medical Center gift shop and Tompkins-Ithaca Airport. Each tile generally runs about $25. Last December, Jim donated a few tiles to the Trumansburg Food Pantry Christmas gift table where clients were able to select from new and gently used items to give to loved ones. In May, Mason was honored as the designated “Artist in Focus” at the Franklin Street Gallery in Watkins Glen.
Another outlet for his photography is working with Giclee prints where images are transferred to canvas and look like paintings. Giclee is a French term meaning “to spray,” referring to how an inkjet printer works and how Giclee prints are usually produced. These large format inkjet printers use small spraying devices that can both match color and apply ink precisely, giving artists a high-quality print of their original art. Pareidolia is the tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern. Shapes or pictures form out of randomness. It is like looking into the sky and seeing shapes within clouds. Mason will take photos through an icy window or water in a running brook and it is up to each individual to determine what images are seen. The canvases come in various sizes, unlike the tiles. He has had several gallery shows at local wineries. Some prints are one-of-a-kind, but he also has the ability to make multiple copies of favorite images or if a request is made. Colors can be muted or brightened depending on the light and some variations have even surprised Jim. “What the camera and lens see, I see,” Mason said. Each canvas is individually priced depending on size.
Mason does not work with a fancy set-up or expensive cameras. He prefers to travel light and uses a Nikon camera with an excellent lens. “I don’t need a fancy photo system and prefer a small camera that is compact.” This allows Mason to carry a camera with him any time he wishes to take those unexpected, but wonderful, photographs.
If one would like to see some of Jim Mason’s work or talk to him about a personal photo session or display, he can be reached at (607) 387-9048 or by email at jam11@cornell.edu.
