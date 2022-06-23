ITHACA, N.Y. – Ithaca College has appointed three new deans. Michael Johnson-Cramer is the new dean of the Ithaca College School of Business, Amy Falkner is the new dean of Ithaca College’s Roy H. Park School of Communications, and Anne Hogan is the new dean of the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance. They will begin their new positions on July 1st, and August 1st of this year, respectively.
The recent appointments mark a major step in stabilizing what has been a dynamic change in many leadership roles at Ithaca College.
Other administrative changes in the past months include Tim Downs as be the new Vice President for Finance and Administration, Melanie Stein as Provost, and Claire Gleitman as the new Dean of Humanities and Sciences.
Former Dean of Students Bonnie Prunty became the Student Affairs Vice President. And Dr. La Jerne Terry Cornish became the 10th president of Ithaca College.
At its May meeting, the Ithaca College Board of Trustees elected three new members: Kenneth Fisher, John Neeson, and Alexa Rahman.
Prior to being appointed dean of the business college, Johnson-Cramer was a professor of management at Bentley University. He had also been a dean prior, at the Business and of the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley in the 2019-2020 academic year. Before that, he was an Associate Dean of Faculty for the College of Arts and Sciences, founding director of the School of Management, and interim dean of the Freeman College of Management at Bucknell University for 15 years.
According to Ithaca College’s Intercom website, in the search for the new Business dean the committee responsible for finding the new candidate sought “someone who would be a hands-on, inspirational, and collaborative leader for the school’s academic, teaching, and research enterprise, interested in the holistic development of our students and with an unwavering and proven commitment to the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
Prior to being appointed, Falkner was the Senior Associate Dean at Syracuse University and has had a track record of dean positions, including Interim Dean, Acting Dean, and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the university’s Newhouse School of Public Communications. Prior to that she was an assistant professor in the advertising department at Newhouse, where she was twice awarded the Newhouse Teaching Excellence Award. And before that, she had worked for the press, working with newspapers for a decade in editorial and advertising.
“Ithaca College is such a wonderful academic institution in an incredibly beautiful locale and active local community that my family and I hope to become very engaged in. The college as a whole has so many incredible programs that are very student-focused, which I love. My passion is what is best for students, and I feel like that is a mantra on this campus. I am thrilled to become a part of that kind of environment,” Falkner said.
Prior to being appointed, Hogan was the dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts at the University of Memphis. Additionally, she founded and was the acting director of the University of Memphis Institute for the Arts and Health. The intention behind the institute was to nurture and sponsor initiatives related to the arts, social sciences, humanities, and STEM fields. Before that, she taught and held administrative positions at multiple academic institutions, including the Royal Academy of Dance, London Metropolitan University, London Contemporary Dance School, and American University of Paris.
"Anne looks forward to establishing more cross-disciplinary training and creative activities, both within the school and across IC, and to partnering with other higher education and arts institutions, nationally and internationally. She believes it is essential to establish the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance as a leader in diverse and inclusive practices in the arts and education. She understands the necessity of engaging with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and other stakeholders, and will work collaboratively to design and implement a strategic plan that will ensure the school’s long-term success and impact,” Provost Melanie Stein said.
Notably earlier this year what was previously the School of Music and the Department of Theatre Arts—which had been located within the School of Humanities and Sciences—fused into the Division of Music and Division of Theatre and Dance within what is now the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance. All programs have been retained. The intention behind this change was to enhance the curriculum between the disciplines that are being coupled together through collaboration.
