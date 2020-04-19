The Tioga County Health Department confirmed another death from COVID-19 in the county, according to Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey's report on April 19.
A total of three people have passed away from the virus in the county, with all three being reported this week. The first death was reported on the 15th and the second on the 17th. Details such as age, gender, length of illness and any possible underlying health conditions will not be shared at this time.
As of Sunday April 19, there area 63 confirmed cases in the county, 76 in "mandatory quarantine" and zero in "precautionary quarantine." Three more tests are still pending and 17 individuals have recovered and have been released from isolation, presenting no symptoms or a fever.
