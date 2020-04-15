Theresa Parker is a Seneca County resident, who thought that after she began exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 the process would be straight forward. It was anything but straight forward. Theresa was lobbed from medical professional to medical professional before being dismissed, as her breathing became more labored and difficult.
It started in mid-March when she visited a friend at a local nursing home. The male was a Geneva resident, but had been at a nursing home in Seneca County. At the time of the visit, a few days before Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down schools across New York State, Theresa’s friend had a severe cough, suffered from breathing issues and had been diagnosed with pneumonia. She says he was not tested for COVID-19.
A couple days after that visit, she began developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. It included a fever, which took nearly a week to break, a severe cough and difficulty breathing. Theresa had preexisting conditions, so she called her doctor shortly after those symptoms started. He kept tabs on her during that week but noted that unless her symptoms were severe, she would not qualify for COVID testing.
Those symptoms began on a Sunday, and as the fever broke by the following weekend, breathing became extremely difficult. “He said, ‘If you’re having a difficult time breathing go to the emergency room,’” she recounted. This was more than a week after symptoms began, and several days after she learned that the person she visited at that Seneca County nursing home passed away from “breathing complications” and “pneumonia.”
“He was never tested,” Theresa continued. “His wife has been asking questions, but they just change the subject or divert.” She did not identify the nursing facility, but two operate in the north end of Seneca County in the town of Waterloo.
Theresa made her way to Geneva General Hospital, having a family member drive her there. They did a chest x-ray, nose swab and a number of other tests. Altogether, the medical team at Geneva General Hospital told her she was checked for 22 different bacterial infections. “Of course, my oxygen level is lower than normal, but it’s not below 90, so I’m not in the danger range, as far as they’re concerned,” she said. Bacterial pneumonia was ruled out, as well as everything else. “They said nothing about the x-ray. I assume it wasn’t read,” she continued. “And they told me when they released me, ‘Just so you know, we don’t do coronavirus testing unless admitting somebody to the hospital. Otherwise we don’t do it.’”
Doctors at the emergency room told her to be mindful of her wellness, and to isolate for 14 days. She had already begun doing that, but lives with several family members. “I went home thinking, you know what? Whether I have coronavirus or not, why aren’t they testing people in Upstate New York? Why are they saying you have to be sick enough to end up in the hospital?” Theresa asked. “People are walking around with coronavirus and not knowing it, because they’re refusing to test people. Unless they’re sick enough to end up in the hospital.”
That was the part that felt most-concerning, the Seneca County resident explained. The doctors at the emergency room explained that COVID-19 testing policy only means those with severe enough symptoms to require hospitalization get tested.
Lara Turbide, a spokesperson for Finger Lakes Health (FLH), which operates Geneva General Hospital, said the policy is largely due to lack of supplies.
“It is understandable that community members have questions about testing. Certainly, the larger context of supply chain and testing availability has informed how we and the nation at large have responded to this global pandemic,” Turbide explained. “Medical assessment plays a key role in determining the right approach for each patient.”
“CDC guidelines continue to emphasize that those with mild symptoms stay home and call a primary care provider for assessment,” Turbide continued. “At this time we are not able to provide widespread testing for COVID-19 in our facilities due to limited availability of reagents.”
She says reagents have been ordered, though they have not yet been delivered. “We expect a very limited supply of reagents to arrive this month. The testing currently being done by FLH includes specimen collection for which we often complete influenza and viral panel. FLH then sends COVID-19 testing to outside labs until we have the necessary reagents on-site.”
That is still frustrating, though. Especially for a person who is feeling actively sick.
“According to CDC guidelines, I qualify for testing, but according to guidelines at the hospital, I don’t qualify for testing,” Theresa added. “If I lay down I can breathe a little better. But when I get up to use the bathroom or anything this is how I get. I can’t catch my breath.”
The burden on those who are feeling sick, as the pandemic sweeps across the region and world, comes to rest on those who cannot get tests and are left wondering.
“I can’t climb stairs, I can’t take care of my grandchildren. I was trying to help them with schooling – I can’t. I can’t make meals, I just have to stay in bed – I just can’t do anything,” Theresa continued. “I was humiliated. I won’t go back until I’m blue. Not until I’m blue and just gasping. I won’t go back.”
