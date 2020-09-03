The Tompkins County Health Department identified 25 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Of the 25 new cases, 14 have been linked to the original cluster announced over the weekend, for a total of 35; and a second cluster of eight have been linked to Cornell University and Tompkins Cortland Community College, three and five respectively.
As a result of the latest jump, TC3 announced that it transition to entirely remote instruction for the rest of the week, Sept. 3– 4. TC3 has now recorded six positive cases of COVID-19, including a case that was found on Monday, since opening on Sept. 1.
The college intends to keep its daycare open during the closure. "The move to remote will allow the Tompkins County Health Department time to complete ongoing contact tracing and contact any parties involved," stated the college.
Contact tracing remains ongoing but all positive individuals are in isolation, said the health department. As close contacts are identified, they will be encouraged to seek testing and be placed under mandatory quarantine.
Cornell's cluster has been attributed to a series of small gatherings during which social distancing and safety guidelines were not followed. The health department continued to urge the public to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus in a press release:
“As these clusters have evolved, it is evident that the size of the gathering doesn’t matter. This is the result of the mixing of different individuals at multiple small gatherings where some individuals did not have symptoms. Everyone must remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread. Wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others continue to be crucial to stopping the spread when individuals congregate...We know the majority of students are adhering to campus guidance and are doing exactly what they have been asked to do by their respective institution. A small number of people have had a large negative impact on our community and their peers. This is not the way any of us hoped to start the semester, but it is the reality we are living," said Public Health Director Frank Kruppa.
Wednesday marked the university's first day of in-person instruction. Last week the state decided that any institution seeing 100 positive cases or a rise of positive cases equivalent to five percent of its population will be required to move to remote instruction entirely, although students will be allowed to remain on campus.
Individuals presenting symptoms or with concerns about being exposed should seek testing.
- Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online atcayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to a surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site.
- If you need transportation assistance to the Cayuga Health Sampling Site, call 2-1-1 after you have registered and made a testing appointment. 2-1-1 is available 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. to help with transportation options to the Sampling Site. For local updates and information, check the TCHDwebsite.
Individuals who have traveled to a state with significant community spread listed on the NYS Travel Advisory must quarantine for 14 days. See an up-to-date list of states on the NYS Travel Advisory webpage. For more information about how to quarantine, refer to the TCHD website.
