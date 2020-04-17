Starting at 8 p.m. on April 17, TCAT riders will need to wear face masks or coverings when riding public transportation in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Children of two-years-old and younger, as well as individuals who cannot cover their faces due to medical reasons, are exempt from this requirement.
This decision comes two days after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all citizens must wear face masks when social distancing is not possible. On April 16, Cuomo updated the executive order to require anyone riding public or private transportation services, or any for-hire transportation, must cover their mouth and face.
“We are asking TCAT riders to please follow Gov. Cuomo’s orders to help protect their fellow riders and bus operators as we all continue to grapple with this pandemic,” General Manager Scot Vanderpool said in a press release. “The face- covering order has enough flexibility to allow people to use materials they already own without having to spend money.”
