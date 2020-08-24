Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) announced its new fall route schedule on Monday. As expected, the season’s schedule will come with many pandemic related changes, including the cessation of some old routes and the creation of some new ones. Riders can expect to see changes starting Aug. 30.
In order to accommodate the expected ridership increase associated with Cornell students’ return to Ithaca, TCAT said it has worked to increase its rider capacity to 25, up from 20. Additionally, to ensure bussing efficiency, back up buses will be provided whenever possible and necessary to accommodate overflow at pedestrian heavy stops.
The buses will also be suspending the Pay What You Can offer they set up at the start of the pandemic and will begin collecting fares on Sept. 5. Driver safety shields will be installed to separate riders from drivers, who sit next to the farebox.
Here's a list of what route changes riders can expect:
Tconnect update: Due to pandemic-related ridership changes, TCAT is holding off on plans for an on-demand, app-based Tconnect weekday service in Dryden. Instead, TCAT starting Sun., Aug. 30, will pilot a smaller version Tconnect 77 in the Lansing/Etna area on weekends in place of routes 74 and 77. (Please note: route 40 serves Groton Mon.-Sun.)
Route 10: downtown-to-Cornell campus service will resume.
Route 13: has been reconfigured with a separate route 13S to serve Aldi, Purity Ice Cream and GreenStar Co-Op’s new location on Cascadilla Street.
Route 15: has been changed to curb the potential for crowding the southwest shopper has added trips to offer some direct service from downtown to southwest shopping centers, while other trips will continue to serve Titus Towers.
Rural routes to include20, 21, 37, 40, 52, 65, and 67 will serve West Campus at Stewart Ave. @ University Ave. in the uphill direction and at Baker Flagpole in the downhill direction. This will provide service to West Campus students traveling to and from Central Campus and Tower Road.
Route 75: will not resume.
Route 81: started early on Mon., Aug. 17, andserves A-Lot traveling southbound and B-Lot traveling northbound.
Route 82: will serve Maplewood Avenue; East Hill Plaza, East Hill Office Building and Tower Road.
Routes 83: will not resume.
Route 84: is a new15-minute service between Cornell and Collegetown. This new route will serve the Breazzano Center at Dryden @ Linden.
Route 90: will offer nightly service every 40 minutes from North Campus, East Avenue, Collegetown, Mitchell Street and East State Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Street to the Commons.
Routes 92 every 40 minutes will serve North Campus; West Campus; Collegetown; Dryden Road; Maple Avenue; Pine Tree Road; and Tower Road. Route 92 will also operate all day on weekends. (8:40 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays; and 8:40 a. m. to 10:40 p.m. on Sundays.)
Route 93 every 45 minutes will stop at Sage Hall, Collegetown, Dryden Road, the East Hill Office Building, Honness Lane and Eastern Heights. Both routes will end weeknight service by midnight and slightly earlier on Sundays.
For additional information, riders should refer to the TCAT website about route times and changes. The company will no longer print service guides for mass distribution on buses.
Riders who desire printed schedules can call TCAT at (607) 277-RIDE (7433); email staff at tcat@tcatmail.com; or mail a request to TCAT, 737 Willow Ave., Ithaca, NY, 14850, marked “schedule request.” (Please remember to provide a return mailing address.) As always, TCAT advises riders to check for updates before boarding by using the Bus Tracker or the MyStop or other apps.
The fall schedule will end earlier than usual this year, Nov. 28, due to college campus schedule changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.