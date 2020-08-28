A passenger who rode Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) on Aug. 26 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a health alert from Tompkins County Health Department.
The health department said that the passenger rode TCAT bus rte. 30 twice, and therefore advises passengers who rode on the bus during the following times to seek out testing for COVID-19, monitor their personal health for signs associated with coronavirus and continue to quarantine themselves for 14-days, even in the result of a negative test result.
The passenger used the TCAT between 11:50 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. on Wed. afternoon.
- Route 30 outbound: 11:51am-12:26pm to the Shops at Ithaca Mall
- Route 30 inbound: 2:28pm-2:51pm to Seneca St.
“The potential public exposures that we identified were while the individual was riding the bus. It is important that anyone who was a passenger during this time on route 30 get tested and monitor themselves for symptoms. Everyone must continue to be cautious and consider density, keep distance, wear face coverings, and wash hands well and often to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director, stated.
TCAT and TCDH are asking that passengers who used Rt. 30 during the times listed above use the following options to eliminate the potential spread of the virus within the community:
- It is recommended that you get tested for COVID-19. Testing is available:
- Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online atcayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site.
- If you need transportation assistance to the Cayuga Health Sampling Site, call 2-1-1 after you have registered and made a testing appointment. 2-1-1 is available 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. to help with transportation options to the Sampling Site.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath for 14 days from your ride on August 26. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for 14 days from your ride on August 26. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
“Protecting our riders and employees throughout this pandemic remains our top priority,” TCAT General Manager Scot Vanderpool said. “We are grateful that we have strong partnerships with the Tompkins County Health Department and many of our other local stakeholders all of whom are striving diligently to keep our community safe. Together we continue to require everyone on our buses -- or anywhere in public – to wear face coverings, to self-monitor for symptoms and to stay home and contact medical professionals if they are sick.”
