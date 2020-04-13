Tompkins Cortland Community College announced on April 13 that it will not hold its commencement ceremony in May due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The college will try to hold some sort of celebration for graduates in August.
“There is no greater pleasure in our year than to witness and celebrate, in-person, the accomplishments of our students," a statement from the college read. "With that in mind, we are making contingency plans for a celebration in August if conditions allow. Keep in mind, this is a TENTATIVE PLAN. We also intend to recognize the May 21 celebration online so graduates can still mark the occasion."
“It is our hope that a celebration worthy of the occasion will be safe and feasible by August. We will move forward with our plans but also continue to fully comply with local, state, and federal guidance and exercise an abundance of caution in any decision we make.”
