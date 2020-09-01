Tompkins Cortland Community College announced that it started classes on Aug. 31, following the COVID-19 screenings of 275 faculty, staff, and students – including all the students living on campus.
The testing was a key component of new plans to ensure safety everyone returning to the campus.
Testing was held on three separate days and concluded with one positive test result. The school announced that none of students who live on campus tested positive for coronavirus. The college shared that the person who tested positive was asymptomatic and would not have known their status had it not been for the screening process.
That person is now following health department guidance at their off-campus residence.
“One of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to identify positive cases through testing, followed by isolation of positive cases and quarantine of close contacts,“ Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said. “The Health Department uses test results to run contact investigations. We’ve seen many of our positive cases in Tompkins County show up as asymptomatic individuals. TC3’s testing protocols are designed to help identify positives, even if they’re asymptomatic. Along with thorough testing, people should still be wearing a face covering and keeping six foot distance from one another.”
Among the changes the college has made due to the pandemic is a dramatic dilution of the on campus population. The college reports that 38 percent of classes are being held in-person and faculty and administration have prepared the semester so that classes are structured to provide maximum flexibility for students and offer multi-section courses with both in-person and remote options.
The college has also created a coalition of campus professionals whose focus is to provide services a student required to quarantine on campus should need. The school has titled the group the “Quaranteam”.
President Orinthia Montague said the “goal this semester is to strike the right balance between protecting the safety of our faculty, staff, and students and providing a flexible and high quality learning experience...we are thankful to have had the support of our other local higher educational institutions, the SUNY system, the Tompkins County Health Department, and Cayuga Health Systems to ensure a smooth and safe restart to our semester.”
