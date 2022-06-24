With eight decades of scouring forests across a multitude of countries for fungal delights to her name, Trumansburg resident Victoria Romanoff has bounded those years of experience, along with several delicious recipes, into a book titled “Mushroom Foraging and Feasting: Recollections and Recipes from a Lifetime on the Hunt.”
Romanoff’s passion for mushroom foraging began as a four-year-old staying at her family’s summer dacha along the Baltic Sea and “shroomed” from there on out. In the introduction of the book, she describes mushroom foraging as not only a “joy in life,” but also a “necessity” as well.
As a child, Romanoff and her family lived in multiple Displaced Persons camps throughout Germany for eight years following the conclusion of World War II. The camps were stationed in forest settings, so Romanoff and her mother would search the forests for mushrooms for the edible variety as their primary source of sustenance. Romanoff said foraging for mushrooms at that time was a useful tool for coping with the dire living quarters.
“We got these little spaces defined by not more than six-by-eight [feet] at the most with a couple of soggy blankets, and that’s where we lived for quite awhile,” Romanoff said. “So being in the forest under huge trees and the breeze coming through that would open the crowns of the trees, and then the foraging was in the pine needles and the moss, it was just a delight, and it gave me this total sense of freedom that I never had living in those barracks.”
For each species of mushroom mentioned in the book, Romanoff not only describes their characteristics, habits and history, as well as provides a recipe specific to each type, but she also regales her readers with particular memories she has from foraging them. Romanoff said the act of foraging for mushrooms can be transportive.
“Like [Vladimir] Nabokov, the great Russian writer, wrote in ‘Speak Memory,’ ‘If you’re content with where you are and what you’re doing, it has a fairly profound impact on you,’” she said. “I do remember spots where I picked them years ago that now are housing developments, asphalt driveways. So there are places like that. But there are some forests - some places that I go to - where the past is the present.”
Romanoff and her family eventually emigrated to the United States, specifically to New York City before moving upstate. There, Romanoff met her partner Sarah Adams, who is credited with the book’s photography.
“She’s taught me everything I know,” Adams said in regards to mushroom foraging and cooking.
Adams said one thing she hopes readers take away from reading the book is the culinary versatility of mushrooms.
“The basic idea was to take 12 edible species that are found locally, and identify and work with those as opposed to going into more things that are edible but you may not find here locally, or certain things that are poisonous,” Adams said.
“They can be used both for flavor, but they can be used as a main course,” she said.
For Romanoff, she said, in jest, she hopes readers will “not find our places” for foraging mushrooms, but instead “enjoy looking for them in their places.”
“She never will share her spots where she finds them, but she’s very generous with sharing the wealth of her finds,” Adams said, as she is with her expertise and passion in the pages of her new book.
Those interested in picking up a copy can do so from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday June 26 when Romanoff will be holding a book reading and signing at the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts.
