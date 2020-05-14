When Sue Cirencione took over the Big M grocery store in Ovid it was nothing short of exciting. The Geneva resident took over the business she grew up in, as her father ran the store from the 1970s.
A handful of years later, she was back, working with many of the same people she grew up around. "It's amazing how many people stuck around for years, even decades, working in our store," she said at the time. It was a fond memory, and exciting time for her personally.
That happened in early February, and reaction was swift. It was also overwhelmingly positive. The family saw significant support on social media, and a groundswell of local energy around the unique, downtown grocer.
Hometown grocery stores are rare. Even rarer, those local grocers are located in a downtown setting. The village of Ovid, or more specifically, downtown Ovid, is unique in many ways. The historic Three Bears Complex, Edith B. Ford Memorial Library – which serves as a community center – and Big M grocery store. All are within a 30 second walk of each other.
Cirencione reflected on the first several weeks of business, and how the pandemic completely shifted their worldview inside the store. The coronavirus pandemic has made an already important staple in downtown Ovid, even more important.
"We have powered through with the support of our customers who have really lifted us up during this," she said of support around Ovid. "They have supported us, been patient and kind and thank us for all our efforts. This has kept our spirits up as well. I’ve tried to keep spirits up by checking in with everyone, trying to keep my mood light and by working alongside them."
In addition to keeping spirits up, Cirencione said safety for workers and customers has been crucial.
"We’ve been so fortunate to work alongside so many agencies and partners who have kept us safe," she continued. "Ovid Community Bank and Lyons National Bank donated hand sanitizer as well as Myers Distillery and also customers, family and friends."
One of those community partners, Nancy Jones, has been working with the store to keep employees stocked with masks. She has also been helping customers. "She has been a rock star in our safety protocols. Our customers have also helped with distancing, utilizing curbside service and by just protecting themselves," Cirencione said.
There have been challenges, though. Keeping “critical items” in stock has been one major issue that all grocery stores have faced. When it started, Cirencione said they were going anywhere they could to get items like toilet paper. "We rarely are able to get disinfecting wipes, Lysol spray, and some food products are difficult to keep on the shelves," she said. "We’ve been fortunate with meat because our Meat Department foresaw the issue and planned ahead. We try everything we can to keep the shelves stock and looking full so that our customers know they can get what they need."
Cirencione said staff has kept pushing forward due to the outpouring of support from the community and positive feedback.
However, there has been a separate challenge that the store has been dealing with since the pandemic began. "There is a funny video going around on Facebook that we have a secret stockpile of items out back," Cirencione said. "We haven’t been accused of that but I do think it’s a misunderstanding," she added, pointing to the uncertainty people are feeling in their homes when they go to a store and see empty shelves.
Beyond that point, a big challenge has been dealing with price gouging concerns. "We've been accused of it," she said. "We don’t set prices; our wholesale company does and it’s based on supply and demand. We are extremely cognizant of the financial burden this epidemic is causing and are doing everything we can to keep prices low."
And that remains the top-priority for Cirencione and staff – keep working hard to keep the shelves stocked, and community supplied with essentials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.