After serving as Officer in Charge since August 2018, Josh Tagliavento was promoted to Police Chief of the Dryden Police Department by the Village of Dryden Board of Trustees on April 15. A native of Lansing, Tagliavento graduated from Lansing High School and then attended the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy in Corning. After graduating from the academy, he accepted his first job as a patrolman for the Village of Watkins Glen in 2011. Tagliavento spent about a year and a half in Watkins Glen before taking his first full-time position as a patrolman with the Village of Owego. He eventually joined the Dryden Police Department in 2014.
Tagliavento sat down with the Courier to discuss his thoughts on his new title and his goals as Police Chief.
Dryden Courier: What are your general thoughts on being named Police Chief?
Josh Tagliavento: This is something that I think every officer, at some point in their career, thinks about the possibility of becoming a chief someday. I’m just very grateful for the Village of Dryden, the mayor, the trustees, being afforded this opportunity. I’m forever grateful.
DC: What goals do you hope to accomplish with your new position?
JT: My goal is to be able to provide the best service to the community possible; just the best policing services. I always try to promote a very community-oriented police department. Building those relationships, getting out there, interacting with the public, is very important and it’s crucial for a small village. Let’s face it, our salaries are paid by the village taxpayers. So we work for them and we want to provide the very best service we can possible to the village. That’s just something I want to drive home in my office here.
DC: Do you plan on making any changes to the department now that you are Police Chief?
JT: No, I mean, the department is running very good right now. We have currently three full-time officers and eight part-time officers. I do have two part-time officers that are kind of like on pause with the training right now because of our current COVID-19 pandemic. I kind of suspect – the governor, he just extended the pause until the 15th [of May] – I do know the academy was shooting to start back up on May 4.
I’m sure at this point that’s probably going to be postponed a little bit longer. But once the pause is lifted, I have two new part-time officers that are going to complete the phase two training. At which time, once they complete that, they will come back to the department and be put through their 160 hours of on-the-job field training, which they have to have in order to get their municipal police training certification through New York State.
DC: Are there any specific issues in the community you hope to address as Police Chief?
JT: I feel very fortunate to be in the position I’m in, working for this particular village, because I’m really surrounded by such great departments. Our local DPW, they take pride in everything from our sidewalks and streets to our beautification throughout the village – our flower pots, trees. … I guess what I’m trying to say is it’s hard to really say because in law enforcement it’s constantly changing. It’s like a revolving door, you know. You just don’t know what you’re going to be dealing with on a day-to-day basis. So it’s very hard for me to pinpoint one thing because it’s a very nice community down here. Very quiet. We offer a lot of property checks to our businesses, property owners in the village. If they’re going on vacation, we’re happy to do it. We’ll go to their house, check the doors, make sure everything is safe, secure, there’s no signs of criminal activity. So we offer that a lot. I think our biggest thing is to continue to [provide] the sense of security to the village residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.