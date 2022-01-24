Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series about comprehensive plan and zoning revision in Trumansburg.
It took the Trumansburg Village Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Revision Committee about 40 months to draft its revised plan, which was first written in 2008.
“Initially I tasked the committee with getting the work done in 30 months, which I knew at the time was a crazy number, but I set the bar with the hope they would achieve it, and it was very close, even with COVID throwing a wrench in people’s schedules,” Rordan Hart, Trumansburg Village mayor, said. “I’m thrilled with the work they did…they were as committed as any group I’ve ever seen, so I thank them all for their efforts.”
Ben Darfler, head of the committee, agreed that the committee worked well together and took into account public input.
“I think we did a really fantastic job getting feedback, and I think the new comp plan sets us up well for zoning and addressing other issues outside of zoning—some stuff wer'e focusing on for 2022 like storm water, which is such a continuing issue for the people in the village, and sidewalks.”
Throughout the process the village worked with a consulting firm out of Syracuse.
“They were very helpful when it came to creating community surveys and drafting the plan,” Hart said, adding that they were very hands-off when it came to making substantive changes to the plan, other than reviewing the changes for legal purposes.
As of spring of 2021, the bulk of the committee’s work was done; the plan was turned over to the Trumansburg Village Board for review.
Hart said he was not surprised by any of the changes or additions that came up in the committee’s revised comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan is a broad look at the future goals of the village, and Hart said he feels like he knows his community pretty well. That said, next up is village zoning review and revision, which Hart said may look very different.
“When the committee formed in 2018, my idea was to have as many people as are willing part of the process, beginning to end,” Hart said of forming one committee for both the comprehensive plan and zoning. “The comp plan is blue sky—the hopes and dreams of the community,” Hart explained. “It becomes very granular when you move on to the zoning piece. If someone is not familiar with the blue sky stuff, sometimes we lose something, so the process starts out super high level and gets down to blades of grass, and I wanted [the same members] involved.”
Other people the village wants involved in the process now that it has moved on to zoning are community members.
“If you are listening, please don’t stop engaging,” Keith Hannon, Trumansburg Village Trustee, said at the Nov. 8 meeting of the village board, when the board held a public hearing and voted to adopt the revised comprehensive plan.
“Many of the comments we’ve received are really about zoning and the implementation details, and that’s absolutely the next thing we’re going to get into,” Darfler said. The process has been underway since the beginning of last year, when the comprehensive plan revisions were handed over to the village for review.
The committee will be looking at different aspects of zoning and approving them separately rather than reviewing and revising the entire zoning law as a whole. The committee will prioritize the focus of its work, and this year they are looking primarily at residential zoning.
“There has been a lot of conversation about it stemming from 46 South Street and housing pricing increasing rather steeply year after year,” Darfler said.
Editor’s note: In next week’s issue, we will take a closer look at the current process of zoning law revision in the Village of Trumansburg.
The next meeting of the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Revision Committee meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 and will be broadcast via Zoom. The link is available on the village website, Trumansburg-ny.gov.
