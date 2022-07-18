Governor Kathy Hochul today announced on July 6 that $104 million has been awarded to create or preserve 864 affordable homes in 16 separate developments across New York. Six million of that $104 million total was awarded to the Village of Trumansburg to fund the Village Grove project.
The funding will further local economic development initiatives, expand the housing supply in every region, fight homelessness with supportive services for vulnerable populations, and help close the digital divide for lower-income households. The developments will also advance the State's ambitious goal to achieve an 85 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
"The $104 million in awards announced today will expand access to affordable housing and opportunity for families, seniors, and vulnerable residents across New York," Governor Hochul said. "Expanding the housing supply is the cornerstone of my $25 billion, five-year housing plan, and today's awards will move us one step closer toward achieving our goal of making New York a more affordable place for all. With sustainable designs, on-site supportive services, and expanded access to free or low-cost broadband internet, we're not just building homes with these awards; we're creating vibrant, more enduring communities."
Village Grove will consist of a two-story multifamily building, two townhomes, and a separately financed stand-alone commercial building for the Trumansburg Community Nursery School. Of the total 46 apartments, seven homes are set aside for homeless adults and veterans who will have access to rental subsidies and services provided by the Salvation Army and funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The all-electric development was also awarded $933,000 from NYSERDA's Buildings of Excellence competition. The developer is Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS).
"We are thrilled to have received funding to support Village Grove in Trumansburg -- our greenest project to date and first to achieve Passive House certification,” Johanna Anderson, Executive Director of INHS, said. “These projects would not be possible without the support of Governor Hochul and her commitment to providing sustainable, supportive, high-quality affordable housing. We applaud this commitment and are grateful that we are able to have a hand in providing these critical housing services to our community."
“I’m pleased to see that NY State has followed through on its anticipated funding of the Village Grove development,” Rordan Hart, Mayor of the Village of Trumansburg, said. “I have said from the outset five years ago that this proposal would take time, and that adequate funding would be key to its success. INHS’ commitment to the Trumansburg community, and their commitment to seeing that this project is done well, is greatly appreciated.”
The awards are part of Governor Hochul's $25 billion, five-year comprehensive Statewide housing plan that will make housing more affordable, equitable, and stable. The Governor's plan will increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.
The awards announced today are provided through New York State Homes and Community Renewal's Multifamily Finance RFP, a competitive process used to award Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and subsidy financing for affordable and supportive multifamily housing developments. Coupled with the State's investment, the 16 awarded developments will unlock a total of $371 million into local economies by leveraging an additional $267 million in public and private sources.
All 16 projects are required to meet green building standards as part of Homes and Community Renewal's efforts to achieve the goals set by the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The CLCPA, the most ambitious climate and energy plan in the nation, requires an 85 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2050 and eventually net zero emissions across all sectors of the economy. Six of the awarded developments are supported by grants from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to achieve a higher level of energy efficiency. Seven are designed to a high efficiency and carbon free standard with plans to apply for NYSERDA or clean energy funding based on third-party energy management contracts in place at the time of the award.
Thirteen of the developments, with a total of 705 homes, will be in all-electric buildings. In her State of the State address earlier this year, Governor Hochul announced a plan to achieve a minimum of one million electrified homes and up to one million electrification-ready homes by 2030, including more than 800,000 low- to moderate-income households receiving upgrades.
In addition, these developments will provide free or low-cost broadband services to residents as part of the State's efforts to close the digital divide for lower-income New Yorkers.
Six of the projects will benefit from $23 million in coordinated funding from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which has been awarded to aid in the development of supportive housing.
