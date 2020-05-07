The Seneca County Board of Supervisors approved a move at its April 28 meeting to make a significant monetary contribution to local food banks, which have seen an uptick in use since the pandemic left thousands without work and significant economic uncertainty.
Board Chairman Robert Hayssen, R-Varick, said the supervisors agreed to give one paycheck for donation. It was a move that totaled more than $7,000 contributed to the food banks in Seneca County. While it was an idea spurred locally, the New York State Association of Counties is now challenging others around the state to contribute to local or regional food pantries as families face significant uncertainty.
“It was the right thing to do,” Chairman Hayssen said last week after the session. “It crossed my mind after I visited a couple of the pantries in Seneca County to see how things were going. They needed help, and our contribution is something to help the cause.”
He said that after the idea began going around the board it quickly picked up steam.
“It is a great idea,” Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, said over the weekend. “I’m really impressed and pleased with the supervisors agreeing to do something that really does benefit the people who need it most in Seneca County. Things are tough right now for everyone, but they are harder for some folks who simply don’t know what’s coming next, or when they might be able to get back to work or see a regular paycheck.”
Here are the specific locations where food pantries continue to operate in Seneca County:
- House of Concern, 35 State Street, Seneca Falls, (315) 568-2433. Appointments only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call ahead to arrange a pickup time.
- Community Action Program (CAP), 23 Center Street, Waterloo, (315) 539.5647. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call ahead to arrange a pickup time and go to the back door near the parking lot. CAP workers will bring the box of food to individuals.
- Lodi Food 4 All Pantry, located at the Lodi Presbyterian Church, 8591, NYS Route 414 Lodi, NY 14860. Open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Drive up for a box of food to be put in your vehicle. Contact Karel Titus at 607-582-6203.
- Ovid Federated Church, 7137 Main Street, Ovid, (607) 869-2794. On Mondays the food pantry is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entering the pantry is not allowed. Boxes of food will be brought to individuals.
- Interlaken Reformed Church, 8315 North Main Street, Interlaken (607) 532-4321. Open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays. Entering the pantry is not allowed. Boxes of food will be brought to individuals.
In other meeting news, Supervisor Ron McGreevy, R-Tyre, praised the sentiment of a letter submitted to the Board of Supervisors, which took issue with business closures. While the board did not debate or take any action related to calls for economic activity to resume in upstate New York, the lengthy correspondence by Christa Kinsley took aim at continued closure.
“I am deeply concerned that as more time goes on, as our state and nation tries to bring a ‘temporary safety’ in managing this virus, we will find ourselves losing much of the precious freedom our forefathers warned us to carefully guard,” the letter began. “The Constitution is not made void in an emergency, not under any circumstances. And in those cases the Supreme Court has recognized it appropriate for the government to suspend or override fundamental freedoms, it has always under the most strict and measured ‘least restrictive means’ approach.”
The letter goes on to call the measures implemented by Governor Andrew Cuomo ‘draconian,’ and questioned who is protecting residents’ freedoms.
The roughly 1,600-word letter appeared to echo what Supervisor McGreevy felt that day, but no formal action was taken. It also does not appear that the Board of Supervisors will consider any such resolutions at upcoming sessions.
