SUNY Cortland and the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating Muteb Alqahtani, an associate professor in the university’s Childhood/Early Childhood Education Department.
Alqahtani, a resident of the town of Cortlandville, was reported missing this morning, June 14, and was last seen on Tompkins Street in Cortland at approximately 9:40 a.m. He is 40 years old and approximately 5’8” with dark curly hair and a beard. Alqahtani was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark shorts and a headband.
The Sheriff’s Department is investigating and at this time has no reason to believe that he is in danger.
Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 607-753-3311 immediately.
