Sunrise Rd. will close to all traffic for two weeks between Westfield Drive and Hector Street in order for construction crews to complete site work at the 100 block starting Sept. 1.
Drivers should plan ahead before approaching the area.
The City announced that the project will close while crews update stormwater infrastructure and repave the road. The work is scheduled to begin Sept. 1 and expected be completed on Sept. 15.
The City recommends drivers use Hector Street to Hopper Place to Westfield Drive to Sunrise Road and Sunrise Road to Westfield Drive to Hopper Place to Hector Street as detours.
Questions can be directed to the Streets and Facilities Department, (607) 272-1718
