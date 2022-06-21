Friends of Stewart Park (FSP) invites you and your family to celebrate seventy years of the Stewart Park Carousel on Saturday, June 25th from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm, with a free celebration including Nate the Great, carousel-themed crafts, cupcakes, and of course, free rides all day!
In addition to free rides and amusements, the Carousel’s 70th birthday party will include a display of photographs of the carousel’s history, and remarks by Jean McPheeters and FSP’s Rick Manning and Janelle Alvstad-Mattson. There will also be a special announcement about what’s next for Stewart Park revitalization.
Because partying in the rain is never as fun, the party will be moved to Sunday, June 26th should there be inclement weather. Watch the FSP website and social media feed for updates. This event is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tompkins County Tourism Program.
The Stewart Park Carousel was manufactured by the Allan Herschell Company of North Tonawanda, NY, and has been a favorite park attraction ever since it first opened in 1952. The ride was initially brought to the park by Robert L. Cochran along with a miniature train. It was owned and operated by Cochran and several other concessionaires over the years. In the 1980s, owners Eleanor and Montgomery May made many improvements, most notably hiring artist Annie Campbell to paint the horses. In 1998, the Park Foundation donated $75,000 to the City of Ithaca to purchase the carousel, and the City has owned and operated the ride since that time.
Since 2014, Friends of Stewart Park has worked in collaboration with numerous individuals and organizations to successfully restore and enhance the carousel: hiring local artists Christi Stobel and Julia John to paint the thirty horses, replacing the chain-link enclosure with an attractive steel rail fence, building a ramp and wheelchair-accessible chariot to make the merry-go-round truly accessible, and most recently, raising the permanent cover in 2020, which enables the City to forgo seasonal disassembly of the ride. The carousel restoration project would not have been possible without the generous support of the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, New York State, and many generous individual donors from the community.
If you have old photos of the Stewart Park Carousel you are willing to share, Friends of Stewart Park asks that you email or call Janelle Alvstad-Mattson at janelle@friendsofstewartpark.org or 607-319-4766.
