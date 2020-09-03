The New York State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two teens who are missing from the Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference.
State police were dispatched to the home in the town of Fenton on August 11, 2020 and have taken numerous steps to locate the teens to no avail. It is unknown if the teens are still together or whether they've separated. Police are looking for:
- Giovanni A. Spagnola is a 14-year-old light-skinned, black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Spagnola was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue or black pants and a pink/purple bandana. Spagnola has ties to the Auburn and Syracuse area.
- Andrew W. Wellman Jr., a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8” and weighs approx. 165 pounds. Wellman was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, black pants and a red/white/blue bandanna. Wellman has ties to the Endicott area.
If you have any information or have seen these teens, contact New York State Police at Binghamton (607)775-1241.
