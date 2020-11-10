An incarcerated parolee from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus near Ovid escaped while on a work detail outside of the secure area on the Willard campus. Kevin Witt is 29, white and 5-foot-9 with a medium build. He was last seen on Nov. 9 around 7 p.m. Anyone with information should call the New York State Police at 585-398-4100, or 911. For a photo of Witt, visit Ithaca.com.
