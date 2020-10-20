New York State Police at Ithaca arrested a Dryden man, Troy H. Teeter, 35, for the felony of Sexual Abuse in the first degree on Oct. 7
Police say an investigation revealed that Teeter inappropriately touched a child between 2014 – 2017 while in the town of Harford. The claimant is said to have known Teeter prior to the incidents.
Police transported Teeter to the state police department of Ithaca, where he was processed and virtually arraigned.
He was remanded to the Cortland County Jail on $500 cash bail or $2,000 bond. Teeter’s next court appearance was scheduled for November 4 in Harford where the incidents are believed to have taken place.
The judge has issued an order of protection to the claimant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.