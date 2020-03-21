The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced on March 21 that all offices and auto bureaus statewide are closed until further notice. The action was made in compliance with Governor Andrew Cuomo's Executive Order 202.8.
In addition, road tests are suspended until further notice. Even though the offices will be closed, expiration dates on driver licenses, non-driver ID's and registrations that are set to expire on or after March 1, 2020 will be extended, according to the press release.
“These are extraordinary times and at the direction of Governor Cuomo we are taking broad action to protect the health and safety of the public and our workers,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in the release. “We will continue to offer a wide selection of online transactions during this shutdown so New Yorkers can continue to do business with the DMV.”
Motorists will be able to complete more than 60 online transactions, such as renewing a license or registration, ordering a custom plate, obtaining a driver record (abstract) and changing an address.
