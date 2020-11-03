The twelfth annual Spring Writes Literary Festival is set to take place Nov. 18 – 29. This year the festival will be entirely virtual and will include 23 individual panels, readings and workshops.
This year's festival was originally scheduled to take place in May at 10 downtown Ithaca locations, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County (CAP) will also host seven writing workshops from the original lineup from December through April. Thirty different events will take place, in total.
This year’s participants were selected from an open call for proposals and curated by this year’s artistic director, Jennifer Tennant, a local nonfiction author and economics professor at Ithaca College and essayist. The full lineup of participating writers and scheduled events can be found on the Spring Writes Festival website, www.SpringWrites.org.
“Writers typically work in isolation, so the excitement generated by bringing this community together with each other and audiences is palpable,” CAP Program Director Robin Schwartz said.
Since 2009, when it got its start, the festival has grown from 14 events that first year to 43 in 2019. Today the festival continues to celebrate and showcase local writers from the Finger Lakes region and introduce them to new audiences.
See below for a quick glance at November’s schedule. All events are free and open to the public. To participate, register here.
Wednesday, November 18
6 - 7 p.m.: Reading: Poetry and Prose Open Mic
6 - 6:50 p.m.: Reading: Writing the Memoir – The Personal is Always the Political
7 - 8 p.m.: Panel: Code-switching: Exploring Multilingualism in Writing and Literature
Thursday, November 19
6 - 7 p.m.: Film Screening: Motherhood is A Joke
7:15 - 8:45 p.m.: Panel: Total Submission: Understanding the Kinks and Quirks of Literary Magazines
Friday, November 20
6 - 7 p.m.: Panel: Changes Quickly Become A Parent: Learning to Write While Raising Kids
6 - 6:50 p.m.: Event/Performance: Three Seasoned Wild Women Speak
7 - 8 p.m.: Performance: Othello in Black and White
Saturday, November 21
5:15 - 5:50 p.m.: Reading: The Thursdays Read
6 - 6:50 p.m.: Reading/Panel: Crafting the Life In Progress
7 - 8 p.m.: Performance: Life’s A Joke: A reading to Make You Laugh - If it Doesn’t Make You Cry
Sunday, November 22
3 - 3:50 p.m.: Panel: How Books Make a Person: On the Pleasures and Pitfalls of Reading to Write
4 - 4:50 p.m.: Reading: Life Studies
5 - 6 p.m.: Panel: Succeeding in an Alternate Universe: Pros and Cons of Independent Presses and Self Publishing
6:15 - 7:15 p.m.: Reading/Event: Bob Proehl in Conversation with Thom Dunn
Friday, November 27
6 - 6:50 p.m.: Of Course: An Exploration
7 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Group Reading: Writing Across Genres and Borders
Saturday, November 28
6 - 6:50 p.m.: Reading: Dr. Nia Nunn presents Youth Poems
7 - 8 p.m.: Reading: Concretizing the Double-Unreal: Dream-like Scenes in Fiction
Sunday, November 29
5 - 5:50 p.m.: Performance: Senior Troupe of Lifelong presents: Movies, an intergenerational telling of our stories
6 - 6:50 p.m.: Group Event #2: Prose and Poetry Reading
7 - 8 p.m.: Performance: Feasting the Sea-God: Stories from The Odyssey
7 - 8 p.m.: Reading: Ithaca College Writing Students' Senior Project Showcase
