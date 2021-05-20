Does Spencer want to opt in or out of participating in New York’s new marijuana law?
New York has legalized various ways that will ultimately bring in sales tax revenue for municipalities, although no one has any idea how much might be brought to Spencer’s coffers. The board engaged in a philosophical discussion on what would be best for the town.
Town Councilman Ray Bunce is a police officer, and his view is now that it is legal, Spencer should get the advantage.
Town Councilman Aaron Decker expressed a more cautious viewpoint: wait and see how it works out before opting in.
Fulkerson said the town has until Dec. 31 to make a decision. They intend to seek more information in order to make a good decision for the town by the end of the year.
Two bridges and three culverts in Spencer, all of which have been yellow-flagged by New York State as sub-standard in recent years, are included in the NY Bridge Project application that the Spencer Town Board has submitted to New York State for funding.
At the May 11 Spencer Town Board meeting, Fulkerson updated the councilmen that this will be a large, expensive project for the town, as each repair is estimated at over $1,000,000. Bridges are funded at 95 percent in this project, but 5% percent is still a hefty sum for the local share.
“Do the math,” Fulkerson cautioned.
Hunt Engineering has submitted the preliminary applications, and now the town will wait to see what happens. Fulkerson said Spencer has just begun this process and expects the town will not begin actually to do repairs until the 2022 or 2023 construction seasons.
One piece of good news for the town’s fiscal picture is that the state did respond to say that they would send Spencer partial money to reimburse per parcel following last year’s revaluation on property real values. There had been some specific failings by the town in requesting the reimbursement, which will offset state money to do the revaluation.
Had the town acted by the deadline, the town would have received five dollars per parcel. Fulkerson had appealed, asking the state to reinstate the subsidy, and the state did award Spencer a partial of three dollars per parcel, so they were pleased to get something.
The board also discussed Assessor Mike Maxwell’s failure to respond to the board about establishing some local in-person office hours for residents who would like to make an appointment to talk with him in person. Fulkerson will request again to see if Maxwell will respond.
Maxwell is a six-year appointee, but the board wants him be more responsive to the public. Currently there is no job description, but the board thinks perhaps it is time to create one. Minimally the board would like to see some monthly posted hours.
Some other good news for the town is that it was able to get good prices at the recent highway equipment sent to the auction. The old pickup brought in $10,000, and the International grader brought in $19,100.
Highway Supervisor Mike Austin asked the board if the town can put in a concrete wash pad behind the highway town barn. The trucks sit in the mud, and he would like them out of the mud. He also pointed out that there is no electrical back-up power in case of emergency at the town barn. He encouraged the board to install some back-up power, as the town barn is important to keep the barn working if there is a town emergency.
In other business, bids for gravel were awarded to Angelo’s and Robinson’s. The board also approved Scenic contract the cemetery mowing contract. The Meadow Street bridge in the village was discussed, but no plans were made to repair it. If fixed, it is the town’s responsibility to pay for it. The village has not called to discuss it with the town, and it is still usable for walkers and biking.
The next meeting of the meeting of the town board will be on June 8 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.