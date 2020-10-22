The COVID-19 virus has finally made it to the Spencer Van Etten School District. On Thursday, Oct. 15, an “all-call” communication went out to families of children enrolled in the S-VE District to ask them to come and pick up their children as “an S-VE employee who works in multiple locations has tested positive for COVID-19.” For privacy reasons, the district will reveal no details regarding the employee or any specific details on any future case.
On Friday the S-VE School district received word that a second individual, a high school student, tested positive for COVID, and news broke over the weekend that a third person, also a high school student, tested positive as well.
The flurry of efforts to respond to these additional diagnoses came after a marathon effort the day before by administrators and school nurses to respond to the first diagnosis. At the reporter’s deadline, it was not clear whether any additional staff or students had tested positive.
The individuals began the quarantine process promptly, and the district immediately called the Tioga County Health Department, who advised that the district go into a hold-in-place, early dismissal and have families pick up their students as soon as possible. An “all-call” went out by telephone, text message (to check their email) and an email to notify families. Each of the three district schools gave specific instructions on how to safely pick up their children.
The District worked with the Health Department through the contact tracing process to identify the employee’s known associates. The Health Department indicated that any person who was in direct contact with the confirmed case would be notified by the Department of Health, asked to quarantine, and given further guidance.
Due to the volume of contact tracing the Tioga County Department of Health was experiencing, they requested the District assist in notifying parents of students and staff impacted by sending them the guidance from the Health Department. It is likely that many students did not have contact with the first positive employee; however, because the employee worked across the district in multiple locations, the district was directed by the Department of Health to close immediately and transition to 100 percent distance learning until Oct. 26.
Families were surveyed early on whether they preferred all online or a hybrid model for their kids. A large portion of S-VE families opted to send their kids to in-person classes; therefore, they were divided into two groups, a Monday/Thursday cohort and a Tuesday/Friday cohort, so that students are in school only two days per week, lessening the number of students who might get exposed in case of a positive test result.
The remainder of their “hybrid” learning schedule takes place at home via online instruction, so going to all-online instruction for six days is a fairly smooth transition. On Oct. 16, the buildings were all closed for a deep clean/disinfect day and to continue contact tracing.
