The Spencer Village Board met on Jan. 4 but with reduced numbers as two normally at the table were in quarantine from a possible COVID exposure and another excused for an injured family member. A quorum was seated, however, so the board was able to conduct its business. Mayor Ken Sutfin began the meeting by reviewing why the county did not renew its contract with Taylor for recycling (an unacceptable rise in taxes would have been necessary to cover a 102-percent increase in the Taylor contract). Sutfin tried to negotiate a village-only contract with Taylor to continue trash and recycling pickup but the price quoted by Taylor was over $10,000 per month, which would be $120,000 per year, which was completely unacceptable for local taxpayers. Taylor was also not willing to continue the sticker system, which meant a household of one would be assessed the same amount as a household of six, in essence unfairly subsidizing the larger producers of trash.
Sutfin reported that RPM Group quoted a very good price to the village for both trash and recycling. RPM was also willing to stay with the stickers so that smaller households or families trying hard to reduce their amount of trash would not be penalized. The RPM contract bid was $9,500 per year, a huge difference from the Taylor bid. It is more than the current $6,800 per month that the village was paying, but Sutfin said he was pleased to accept it, given the choices. RPM also gave the village a discount of $1,500 for paying the yearly fee up front.
The contract will run for one year as Sutfin was reluctant to sign a multi-year contract until they are able to evaluate the quality of the service received. Sutfin expects that this contract will work out well because RPM is not a new hauler, but has been in business in the Owego and Binghamton area for some time.
As for the garbage tags, this was the only glitch in the switchover in haulers. Taylor will not take back unused previously purchased stickers and reimburse the purchasers. The new RPM stickers also sold out very quickly at the Spencer ShurFine, adding to citizens’ irritation. RPM received the backlash from residents not being able to use their Taylor stickers in January, Sutfin explained, so RPM agreed to take the Taylor stickers for the first two weeks, as a goodwill gesture for the village. “He was doing a really good thing for the village,” added Sutfin. Sutfin also reminded residents to put their trash and recycling out the evening before as RPM will begin to pick up items as early as 5 a.m.
Spencer Fire Department Chief Nick Lango told the board that only two of the chiefs’ radios work so he is ordering new radios for all the chiefs. The hoses and ladders need to be checked and he plans to set up a date for that. The old truck #1042 (not Coin Card Charlie) has not sold yet. Lango had to move it to his own driveway as it was in the way of plowing the municipal parking lot. The new pickup, a 2020 RAM, has not yet arrived. The truck was in Buffalo but went to Ontario to be fitted out as the SFD wants, but it has to get back to the Buffalo dealership for Spencer to get it. Apparently, it got caught in a four-week lockdown in Canada and needs a permit to get back across the border. As for a possible new fire station, no progress has been made.
In other business:
•The mayor said he has no applicants yet for Code Enforcement Officer.
•The new Police Commission will meet soon to read over the local law and to review policies and procedures.
•The mayor will write the mandated pandemic plan for the village, to save a fee of $4,000 to hire someone to write it.
The next meeting of the board will be on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
