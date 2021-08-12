At the Aug. 2 meeting of the Spencer Village Board, those members of the public attending the meeting were surprised to learn that the mayor, Ken Sutfin, had resigned, citing health reasons. The board accepted his resignation and discussed appointing somebody to fill a trustee seat, but took no action that evening. The deputy mayor, Gilbert Knapp, took over as mayor in Sutfin’s absence. They will consider appointing a person to the board in order to keep a quota for voting and conducting business.
Jeff Luciano and his wife Nancy, residents and business owners in Spencer, former Village Planning Board members, and also owners of a hemp business in Waverly, told the board that one of their primary motivations in creating their businesses has been to create good jobs for residents of Tioga County. Jeff Luciano told them he is committed to building up the economy of Tioga County, which includes tax revenue for the county and towns, by encouraging the board to opt in. If a marijuana business chooses to open in Spencer, Luciano believes it would be an economic positive for Spencer, “a benefit for the town and the county,” he affirmed.
Luciano said that he and his wife would be happy to work with the board and answer any questions they might have and or citizens might have. He volunteered to help guide the discussion and share what he believes to be the pros of welcoming a marijuana business into the village. He does not recommend opting out to wait and see how it goes in other towns and villages. Marijuana businesses under that scenario will likely open and invest in other towns or villages where they feel welcome and wanted; in that case, Spencer will lose out on the tax revenue. A village or town can opt in at a later date, but once they opt in they cannot opt out later if they don’t like the results or consequences of their decision.
Knapp told the board that the village is eligible to apply for a $30,000 grant if it chooses to. The grant is $30,000 and would be to study a wastewater treatment plant for the village. The village would have to pay $6,000 to participate in the study by Hunt Engineers, the group doing the study. Knapp said that the village would have to pass a resolution to go forward with this study to participate in it.
Several board members asked why the village should spend $6,000 if they can’t afford in the end to build the wastewater treatment plant? The argument for doing the study is that there are a number of septic systems in the village that are on the verge of failing. Also, if a house burns and the property is too small to allow replacing the septic with a new one, given required distances between septic and well, then that house goes off the tax rolls, without wastewater treatment. Some septics even now are just a hand-dug hole in the ground.
The board tabled this issue to give them time to think about whether they want to do a feasibility study or not.
Village clerk Erica Brown told the board that she had been taking workshops on various topics. One is the COVID-19 money coming to the village and how the village can spend it legally, the restrictions imposed, and what is allowed. Apparently the COVID-19 money can be used for budgeted items that are special, not ordinary ones. The money must all be spent by 2026 and by 2024 the board must tell the government how it plans to spend the money. The board agreed that they should give some thought to the needs of the village before committing to how they will use the money.
Mayor Knapp suggested the Nichols Park Road, which is not eligible for CHIPS reimbursement, would be a good one; also, the bathrooms in the park need a major overhaul. Brown also suggested that the village get an audit of the financial books so that she starts out with a clean slate and the outgoing clerk has a “clean slate” as she leaves.
Spencer Fire Chief Nick Lango discussed the broken siren and the problems they’ve had getting it repaired. They do not own the siren, but they need to pull it down to repair it, a sticking point so far. The village put in an offer to buy the siren so it can be repaired. “The quote is the highest we can go, so the ball is in their court now,” was the summary for this discussion.
There has also, for many months, been an old fire truck sitting outside the fire station as there is nowhere else to park it. The fire department wants to sell it. They listed it on numerous fire apparatus sites but they only get an occasional inquiry, not an offer to buy it. The truck is a 2006 F550 so they are now considering sending it to the auction before winter.
From the public, Ed Merrick urged the board to trim the trees in the village whose branches grow out over the street and cause problems for trucks and big recreational vehicles. The large vehicles have to drive down the middle of the road to avoid the branches. Knapp told Merrick that the trees would be evaluated that week and a plan made for trimming back the overgrowth.
The Village will pave three roads this year: Liberty Street west from Railroad Avenue to the town line, Harrison Street’s portion not done last year, and George Street, which desperately needs it. These are all eligible for reimbursement under the CHIPS program. A citizen also complained about needing a drainage structure in front of her house because the water, whenever it rains, comes up her driveway and onto her lawn at the end of Center Street. “I get a real little lake there” she said.
The problem of geese at the pond was discussed again at length. Everyone agrees that the only legal and humane way to control their numbers is to oil the eggs. Trustee Nicole O’Connell urged the board to get a group together to oil the eggs at the right time and mitigate the number of geese as best they can.
The next meeting of the board will be on Monday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m., because the first Monday is Labor Day and they do not meet on holidays.
