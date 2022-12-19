The Spencer Board of Trustees passed a code enforcement law at its monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.
The law, which is posted on the village's website athttp://villageofspencer.com/, sets the scope of the code enforcement officer's duties, defines relevant terms, establishes standards and regulations, sets requirements for permits and conditions for inspections, and provides steps for solving problems, among other building-related topics.
The board held a public hearing at 6:30 p.m., half an hour prior to the meeting's usual start time, and invited members of the public to comment on the proposed legislature. Without any objections from the public, the board voted to close the public hearing.
After the meeting officially began, the board voted on the local law after having the requisite public hearing. The local law passed unanimously with no further discussion, meeting the state requirement of having a new code enforcement law before the end of the year.
Gilbert Knapp, mayor of the village of Spencer, read a letter from Tioga County Public Health awarding the village money to upgrade the path around the pond in Nichols Park, which is currently in poor condition. The grant is for materials only, and ineligible expenses or unused award funds must be returned to the Health Department. A meeting will be scheduled with a representative of the Health Department for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, to discuss allowable cost and pre-approve purchases.
The board also received a letter from NYSDOC denying their request to reduce the maximum speed limit to 30 miles per hour on all village roads. The village had considered reducing the speed limit in order to reduce wear on the roads, decrease noise caused by vehicles and make driving on the village roads safer.
The Planning Board for the Village of Spencer will meet on Jan. 5, 2023.
Two members of Spencer's Board of Trustees - Jim Myers and Nicole O'Connell-Avery - are up for re-election in the next board election, which will take place on March 21, 2023. Those elected as trustees will serve from April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2025.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Village of Spencer will be holding a pancake breakfast with Santa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 41 North Main Street. Petitions will be available for pickup at the village office on Jan. 3, 2023, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The village offices will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 31 - Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve - respectively.
