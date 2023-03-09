The Village of Spencer is in the process of considering whether to override the tax cap, which it discussed at its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6. It will hold a public hearing for a local law to override the tax cap at its April meeting, on Monday, April 3.
Gilbert Knapp, mayor of the Village of Spencer, said that due to inflation, expenses are rising, including the village's expenses for the collection of refuse and recycling. As such, he said it would be necessary to exceed the property tax levy limit set by New York State for the fiscal year beginning in this June.
The board discussed whether the village had ever exceeded the tax cap, but could not recall any times that it had done so. The trustees then discussed what steps would be necessary, and acknowledged that exceeding the tax cap would require the passage of a local law, which would require a public hearing.
The public hearing for the local law to override the tax cap will be held at the April meeting, the same as the public hearing for next year's budget. However, the board will not vote on its budget until the meeting after that, which will be held on Monday, April 24 rather than Monday, May 1, due to the latter date being the deadline for the budget.
Knapp mentioned a few factors that could affect how much the village ends up spending next fiscal year. He noted that Jim Myers, a member of the board whose focus is the village's roads, will need to collect bids for road work, and since that requires assessing the status of the roads after March, he will not be able to do so before the start of April. He also pointed out that the price of asphalt for paving roads could increase, thus raising the cost of road work.
The board expressed thanks for Roger Roman and Brian Barber for their continuous efforts in keeping the village clean without being asked to do so. Erika Brown, village clerk, stated that Barber mows from April to October, and that he picks up garbage around the village without charging for it.
"Brian does a lot behind the scenes that I don't think he gets any real recognition for," Brown said.
Doris Barber, a resident and the mother of Brian Barber, spoke at the meeting about an incident a month ago in which she was walking on the corner of Harrison and Liberty Streets, when a dog jumped over a fence and bit her. She reported that she left three messages with the dog catcher and did not receive a response, and Knapp informed her that he spoke with the owner, who promised to ensure the dogs are properly controlled.
Barber also complained about drivers speeding on village roads, which she said included commuters to work and school, as well as dump trucks carrying gravel. She proposed that police presence on the roads or a sign that shows drivers their current speed could help deter speeders.
"If someone's out on the highway and some kid is crossing the street, there's no way they could stop in time," Barber said.
The board will be holding two budget meetings for this month - on Monday, March 13 and Monday, March 27. The village's planning board will meet on April 6. The village offices will be closed for Easter.
