Should the Town of Spencer opt in to regulate the coming cannabis issues looming on the horizon, to possibly garner some tax revenue for the town, or should it opt out and let other towns possibly benefit from any profitability?
The Spencer Town Board has no idea what it wants to do yet, although several town councilman have expressed strong personal opinions on it. Michael Roy is adamantly against encouraging cannabis use and told the board that 90 percent of those he discussed the topic with see it the same way.
On the other hand, Ray Bunce, who works for the Tompkins County Jail, told the board that it is legal now, and he is open to exploring possible revenues for the town, rather than let other towns siphon them off.
The village can make its own choice, and reap any possible rewards locally if it so chooses.
The opt-out deadline for a town is Dec. 31, and the town board wants to get ahead of the issue to try and make a decision that reflects both what is best for Spencer but also what the residents would like to see happen.
One of the problems for the town board is that the new NYS Office of Cannabis Management has not released any regulations yet, so currently the board has no guidance. Legally, a town may opt out of allowing any retail and/or on-site consumption businesses within the boundaries within the town. To do so, it is expected the town must enact a local law subject to permissive referendum by Dec. 31.
If the town takes no action to optout then retail and on-site consumption are permitted and can not be later prohibited.
Even if the town decides to opt out, it would still be legal in Spencer for a business to grow, process, or distribute cannabis products. In addition, opting out allows home cultivation activities and personal consumption.
As Spencer has virtually no zoning, there is little for the board to review regarding local regulations. Also, if a town opts out, that town will receive no sales tax revenue from cannabis.
Given the divergent opinions just on the board, the councilmen agreed that they need to find out what the residents of Spencer are thinking about this question and what they want the town board to do. They agreed to have a public hearing to listen to the views of the residents, not to argue for any point of view but to let every interested person have an opportunity to express their point of view, to see if any consensus emerges.
The board urged one another to talk the question up in the community to find out what residents are thinking about all this and encourage them to come to the public hearing, which may be the first of several.
The public hearing will be on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m., in the Spencer Town Hall, and they encourage everyone to attend.
In other town business, all five bridge repair projects in Spencer were accepted by New York State to be considered for funding for repair, maybe ths year, but not likely until next year. However, as Supervisor Al Fulkerson pointed out, being accepted for consideration did not mean they would be funded, so the town will continue to wait until they hear one way or the other.
The streetlight at Dartt’s Crossroad continues to be a thorn in the board’s side. The town has been paying for years for a streetlight that is not the town’s responsibility. Until recently, the town just paid up and then submitted an invoice for the school district to reimburse.
To get the bill off the town’s books completely, they asked the school district to get their name on the bill and sent to their own mailing address, but something fell by the wayside and it never happened.
NYSEG was never paid and threatened to remove the pole if the school did not pay the bill—a sum much more expensive than the current $160 bill in question.
Bunce volunteered to call the district office to see where in the business office or the superintendent’s office or at the school board the breakdown occurred so that the problem can be remedied.
In other business:
•The board agreed to have two additional public hearings on July 13 after the cannabis public hearing. One is for a variance for a setback on Fisher Settlement Road and the other is on PESH—the Public Employer Safety Plan. The PESH plan needs a public hearing because a local law is required.
•The board authorized Town Highway Superintendent Mike Austin to work on local infrastructure as well as spend the CHIPS and other highway funds on hand to keep the town’s roads in good condition.
The next meeting of the town board will be on July 13 at 6 p.m., beginning with three public hearings.
