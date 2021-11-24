The Spencer Town board adopted the budget for 2022 with only two questions at the public hearing. Mayor Gilbert Knapp of Spencer Village asked if it had included funding for Panther Pak, the summer recreation program for Spencer-Van Etten School District children. The other question was whether the Spencer-Van Etten Youth Association (SVEYA) had been funded for 2022? The answer to both questions was “yes,” each is getting $2,000 if invoices are turned in for their expenses, per good accounting procedures.
The good news in the 2022 budget is that the tax rate is going down slightly, from 7.41 to 7.15 per $1,000 in 2022. This is a decrease of 3.24 percent. The actual tax levy is going up slightly, an increase of 2.63 percent. However, the tax base has gone up one percent, which accounts for the decrease in the tax rate. The highway department crew only (among town employees) will get a pay increase of two percent to $23.40 an hour. The total revenue that the town expects to take in is up by 11.3 percent in 2022. Much of this is accounted for by covid money from the federal government. $113,589 is the amount of covid funds. The budget was adopted unanimously by the board.
Bridges that need repair continue to appear regularly on the town’s agenda. The Meadow Street bridge repair has become more complicated than originally thought. The bridge as planned was going to be a box culvert but the culvert that the company sent was the wrong height—too high. (Not the town’s error, according to Town Supervisor Allen Fulkerson.) In order to use it the town crew would have to remove the pan at the bottom and then place the culvert on cement blocks. That area has a great deal of soft muck under it and the old bridge was on piles so that it did not sink. The board did not believe it was a good idea to proceed with the wrong culvert on blocks. Highway Superintendent Mike Austin was not able to be at the meeting so he could not answer questions, but Fulkerson said Austin was not in favor of using the wrong-sized culvert either. The board agreed that sending it back made sense so the decision was made to send it back.
Fulkerson told the board that he wants to do soil borings on both sides of the creek that the Meadow St. bridge will span to determine what is there. He would also like to do Academy St. borings so that whatever they put in is on a firm foundation, to avoid the fate of the old Dollar General. The board agreed this was a good idea to have soil borings done and encouraged him to make the arrangements.
There was no old business but under new business Fulkerson reported on the county’s study on a uniform fee schedule for code enforcement officers. Local fees are already quite close to what this study recommends. The board decided not to join in a collaborative effort with the other local municipalities as it did not see much advantage for Spencer.
The town of Spencer needs two volunteers to represent the town at the county planning board. Tim Goodrich has retired and a replacement is needed to represent the village and the town. The position is not too difficult as it have been meeting online during the COVID-19 pandemic and will likely continue to meet in that way. The four-hour annual training can also be done online.
The other position that needs to be filled is a Spencer Town historian. Anyone interested in that job should express their interest to a member of the Town board.
A new agenda item was whether the town wants to invest in cyber insurance. This kind of insurance ensures the town against financial loss if it is hacked and also loss of material on their hard drives. There are five Town laptops so it questioned whether there really is a need. Cyber insurance covers damage but not does not retrieve data. In the end the price was too high and the board agreed that it was not worth it as everyone with a town laptop backs up their work regularly.
Laurie Maciak, the town’s new dog control officer, asked the board about a fee schedule for dogs that she catches and has to hold. The state has minimum amounts but at this time Spencer has no fee schedule at all in their Dog Control Ordinance. The board agreed it would be a good idea to have a revised and updated dog ordinance and asked Maciak if she could draw it up. She agreed and said that she would provide one by the following week.
She also said it was important for her to be able to collect money from people who want to reclaim their pet. The problem, she explained, is that the town clerk’s working hours don’t always coincide with the times that an owner can come and collect the dog. (She always gives a receipt for any money she collects and then turns it in promptly to the town clerk.) She can only hold a dog for 24 hours and after that she must take the dog to Stray Haven, expensive for both the town and the owner. If the clerk is not open and the owner wants to collect the dog, she must accept their money in order to let them claim their dog. The board agreed that this was reasonable as long as she was writing receipts for any money received.
The next meeting of the town board will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14.
