There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
The owner and Master Barber is Deb Tufford. She attended the Barber Academy in Elmira, going to school Monday through Friday for five months from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. to be able to take her final test and become licensed. Tufford received her license on April 16, 2021 and worked for a year at an Ithaca barber shop before her current location became available. She lives in Spencer and does not mind traveling back roads to get to her new barber shop.
Deb knew the previous owner and was able to move her business to Trumansburg when Short’s Barber Shop closed. Outside the front door, as you enter the building, is a working barber pole next to a sign for the hours of operation. Hand sanitizer is available as you enter the barber shop. Gone are the wasp nests hanging from the ceiling. In their place are hanging baskets of flowers in each window. The shop has been painted in two-tone grey with a white ceiling and has a very bright and airy appearance. Cabinets were built under the counter and banners for Cornell, Syracuse, and Ithaca College adorn one wall. Another wall displays Derek Jeter and NY Giants memorabilia. Seats are available for customers who need to wait their turn for a cut. The floor is tiled, very clean, and supports a new barber chair. A large mirror allows customers to watch as Deb cuts their hair. An American flag is displayed on the back wall.
Elm Street Barber is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can call 607-342-5702 for information or to make an appointment. The shop caters to men, women, and children. Tufford does not have a sink available to wash hair, but she can wet hair before the cut begins. Haircuts cost $18 with Senior cuts priced at $17. Eyebrow and ear trims come with a haircut. A beard trim will run you $10, but a beard trim that is included with a haircut is only five dollars. An edge-up or neck shave with a hot lather machine is eight dollars. Cash or check are preferred. Masks are optional, but Deb will wear one if a customer prefers.
A lot of people came in during the open house for the discounted haircuts. “We have a friendly atmosphere here. I am a big Giants fan and am personable,” said Tufford. “I want people to be comfortable here and am looking forward to meeting members of the community and growing my business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.