The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everybody that scammers are out in full force. Telephone scammers try to trick you out of money or to get you to give your personal information.
“The callers often pretend to be a family member in trouble and needs money quick or that you have been charged with a crime (such as money laundering or drug trafficking, etc.), IRS lien and need to settle it fast or the Social Security Administration reporting your compromised Social Security Number,” states an Oct. 8 press release by the sheriff’s office.
“Oftentimes they are requesting immediate payment in money and/or gift cards,” it goes on to say. “They will tell you that they have to stay on the phone with you until you have completed the transaction of payment to them.”
Here are some things to remember:
Be wary of callers claiming that you have won a prize or vacation package.
Be wary of callers stating you are going to jail or have a lawsuit pending and need you to settle the claim immediately.
Be wary of calls claiming your computer has been comprised and you need to pay to fix it;
Be cautious of caller ID. Scammers can change the phone number that shows up on your caller ID screen to appear to be a number in your area.
Do NOT give in to pressure to take immediate action.
Do NOT say “yes” to any questions asked because they will record this and use it for their personal use.
Do NOT provide any bank or credit information.
Do NOT send money or gift cards without confirming with family members.
If you receive one of these calls, please report it to the Federal Trade Commission at 877- 382-4357 or to report IRS scams call 800-366-4484 or Social Security Fraud at 800-772- 1213. As always, in any situation that you’re not sure what to do, don’t hesitate to contact your local law enforcement agency through the non-emergency number of the Communications Center, 735-8600.
