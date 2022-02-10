Scholars List (First marking period average of 94.5 or higher)

9th Grade – Faith Brenchley, Wayne Chandler, James Chrysler, Lilyanah Doolittle, Kirsten Garrison, Lily Kunzman, Christopher Merrick 

10th Grade – Jacqueline Brown, Johnathan Garrison, Ashlynd Goodrich, Aubrie Kastenhuber, Nicholas Kobre, Bethany Lau, Demi Mouillesseaux, Lucy Secondo, Annika Walle

11th Grade – Marah Cooper, Nathan Gillette, Bryce Grant, Pavel Jofre, Joshua Menter, Greta Paasch, Cody Sayre, Kameron Smith

12th Grade – Markus Brock, Michael Connor, Dominic Dalora, Olivia Devlen, Tyler Doster, Sophia Dutra, Lynsey Frye, Timothy Goodrich, William Grier, Jayden Grube, Sandy Hills, Mason Holmes, Logan Jewell, Miguel Jofre, Autumn Johnson, Andrew Lau, Rhiana Lawrence, Hannah Martinez, Sydney Presher, Aidan Swayze, Hailey Thigpen, Elliott Walter, Anna Warner, Dylin Whitney, Isabella Young, Ajsa Zakova

High Honor Roll (First marking period average 90.0 or higher)

9th Grade – Aubrey Catablan, Colton Churey, Makana Diboun, Katelyn Klym, Brianna Predmore, Dylan Rosa-Collazo, Rodney Ross, Brandon Sitzer, Donavin VanDerpoel, Chloe Walker

10th Grade – Landon Ackerley, Brian Belanger, Jacob Bell, Mateusz Bienkowski, Michael Callahan, Kody Clark, Isabell Cook, Eli Cornwell, Gabriella Evans, Adriena Farmer, Jordyn Hills, Debaroh Langlie, Kaili Root, Kaleb Soto, Raegan Sudnikovich, Michaela Wood

11th Grade – Rowan Avery, Izabell Bacon, Korbyn Clarke, Elizabeth Higgins, Olivia Secondo, Taya Sousa, Xavier VanDerpoel, Jacob VanEtten

12th Grade – Caelan Lanning, Alana Nichols, Juan Parra Riera, Bianca Rennells, Katie Smith, Tyler Stahl, Jacie Tompkins, Harley White

Honor Roll (First marking period average 86.50 or higher)

9th Grade –Wyatt Brink, Emily Coats, Mackenzie Coats, Shawn Horyczun, Dakota Jackman, Daisy Mitros, Zachary Paucke, Oskar Secondo, Hannah Smith, Summer Taylor

10th Grade – Cecelia Churey, Tyler Fedenko, Evan McCracken, Roni Presher, Austin Thigpen 

11th Grade – Hunter Harmon, Vincent Klimekoski, Anthony Peters 

12th Grade – Devin Beach, Natilie Graham, Dalton Hawley, James Newns, Nicholas Pompa, Lauren Slofkosky, Keanan Soto

