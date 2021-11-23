On Nov. 16 troopers from the New York State Police Owego barracks responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Vennel Road in the Town of Spencer. Several firearms were stolen from the residence.
State Police Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the men that broke into the home.
Three men are seen at the residence on Nov. 16 at approximately 3:20 p.m. They were operating a gray Ford Edge SUV, breaking into the home and leaving the area toward Chemung/Tompkins County. They returned at approximately 4 p.m. and attempted to break into a garage but were unsuccessful.
They are described as:
•A black male possibly in his twenties wearing a red and black Champion brand coat, black pants with two white vertical stripes down the side, red sneakers and black ski mask.
•A white male possibly in his twenties wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants with two white vertical stripes down the side, black shoes and a black ski mask.
•A white/light skinned male in his twenties wearing a black puffy coat, with black pants, black and white sneakers and a ski mask.
A video can be found at: facebook.com/watch/?v=327023465757941 (the time stamp on the video is not accurate).
Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607)775-1241. Reference case 10553346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.