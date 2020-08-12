The long-delayed Spencer Village elections and dissolution vote are rapidly approaching. Sept. 15 is the big day for both votes, but before that date there will be a public information meeting to present the findings of the Laberge Group study on whether or not dissolving the village government will benefit village taxpayers.
The public information meeting will be held Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Spencer Village Municipal Building. There will be some in-person seating on a first come/first served basis with temperature checks, masks and social distancing required.
For those not able or willing to attend in person, the meeting may be streamed at home by zoom on a computer or by calling in to a special phone number and listening to the audio portion of the meeting. Ben Syden of the Laberge Group will lead the informational meeting to present the findings of his firm’s study and answer questions from the public.
Because this upcoming dissolution vote is crucial for the future of the village, the Spencer Village Board, at its Aug. 5 meeting, noted that it is vital to be sure that every registered voter knows not only about the elections and the dissolution vote but—equally important—knows about the public information meeting on the dissolution study’s findings.
There was considerable discussion on how best to inform the voters in a timely way about the Aug. 24 and Sept. 15 dates. In the end, the board agreed to send out a postcard or flyer with information on the dissolution meeting date, how to participate, and also the election, if they can fit that in on one notice. Anyone wanting an absentee ballot for either vote should contact the village clerk at (607) 589-4310.
The regular meeting of the board was preceded by a public hearing on a proposed resolution to create a new Board of Police Commissioners to act as liaison between the village police department and the village board. Three people have volunteered to serve as the first commissioners, with staggered terms: Christine Lester, until March 31, 2021; Dale Weston, 2022; and Andrea Sutfin, 2023.
Weston served previously as a police commissioner for the town when the town had a police department. Lester is a previous mayor of the Village, and Sutfin served for years on the Village planning board, so each has a record of community service already.
Weston is also a past chairman of the Tioga County Legislature and is currently Spencer’s representative to the county legislature.
Technically, the mayor has the responsibility to both appoint and manage the police department for the village, but a police commission will serve as an intermediary body to hear and help solve citizen’s concerns, complaints or questions with the police department. Dale Weston told the board that good communication is the key to helping both citizens and the police with any issues that arise. “Smoothing communication is a good thing,” Weston said. “It diminishes problems and (the commission) can make suggestions to the police. I want the public to feel comfortable with the police department.”
Mayor Ken Sutfin noted that Chief Michael Monteiro does not work eight hours a day but just 15-20 hours per week. The mayor also clarified that other than salary, the police department has funded roughly 90 percent of its other needs, such as a car, the radio, other equipment inside, exterior markings on the car, and vehicle maintenance—all from grants that Monteiro applied for.
“For what we pay in, we get a lot out,” Sutfin added. He also clarified that the police commissioners would all be volunteers at no cost to the Village. During the regular meeting, the board did vote unanimously to establish a police commission and appoint the three volunteers to their staggered terms.
Under reports, Trustee Tim Goodrich shared that renovations on the grandstand in Nichols Park were coming along well and might be finished within several weeks if materials arrive promptly. The park bathrooms will not open this year due to having no maintenance staff to disinfect them several times daily. Approval for a community joint worship service in the park on Aug. 16 was given, as long as COVID precautions are followed. The Mayor also read a letter from the NYS Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) that it will nominate the park to be listed on the National Register of historic properties.
In other business the board:
•Noted with regret that Spencer Fire Chief Andy Speer is moving to Lockwood and can no longer be Spencer’s chief. A new chief had not yet been selected by the department’s members.
•NYSEG has ordered 115 new LED bulbs to switch over all the village streetlights to more energy-efficient lighting. The mayor did not know when they would arrive or be installed.
•Cost to put in a drain on Liberty Street near the corner of Main Street is prohibitive, at $14,000. The board agreed to wait a year and put in a drain that will control the water that forms huge puddles there now and connect to the state highway drain.
•CHIPS reimbursement for street repairs is likely to be cut by 20 percent this year if the federal government does not bail out state, county and local governments. The board noted they must be cautious in spending if there will be reduced reimbursement.
•Village Trustee Nicole O’Connell told the board that a woman brought her dog to Nichols Park and let it run unleashed. The large dog was aggressive and threatened both her and her dog, although neither were harmed, as O’Connell responded forcefully to the attacking dog. She expressed concern for someone unsure how to respond or for the safety of a smaller dog. State law says that dogs must be leashed off the owner’s property and the board agreed to post signs in the park that say “Dogs must be on leash” and “Owners must clean up dog waste.”
•The next meeting of the Spencer Village Board will be Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Please note the change in date from regular Monday meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.