On Thursday, March 2, the Mental Health Heroes; a group of people passionate about mental health, held a meeting at the Spencer Village Hall to help keep their community and others in Tioga County informed on where to get help. The Mental Health Heroes have been meeting for four years, trying to help their community deal with the traumas.
Sabrina Slater, a spiritual leader in Spencer, introduced the organizations on hand to supply all those present with information and spread awareness.
The first to speak was a representative of the local food banks telling about some of the places folks in need can get food such as the Spencer-Van Etten Food Cupboard at 91 Orchard Street in Spencer, open to all those that live or work in the Spencer-Van Etten school district (the second and last Thursday of each month, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.). Spencer Library at 41 N. Main Street in Spencer has two cupboards containing free non-perishable food and hygiene items during library hours. Van Etten Laundromat has a food cupboard inside containing free non-perishable food during business hours. The Little Red TLC Cupboard at 591 Candor Road between Candor and Spencer has several cupboards located outside under a canopy (open 24 hours a day during spring, summer and fall only). The Candor Bread of Life Food Pantry, 1 Water Street, Candor open every Wednesday from 3-5:30 p.m. to all who work or live in the Candor School District. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier, a mobile food truck coordinating entity for our area (can find information on foodbankst.org or call (607)796-6066.
Kathy Kline, representative of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), was on hand with information for those looking for help. Two members with her spoke up, telling those on hand how AA had helped them stop their addiction to alcohol and saved their lives. The AA Hot Lines and Answering Services for Tioga County can be reached at 1-800-301-4285. Those interested could pick up more information at Kline's table such as a meeting list for Tioga County.
Wendy Arnold of the Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene, Single Point of Accessiblity (SPOA) Coordinator and Suicide Prevention Coalition Chair, spoke briefly on a suicide survivors support group (phone (607) 241-6624 or email debmax61@yahoo.com for more information); QPR Training (Question, Persuade, Refer) that helps train to recognize the warning signs of someone who may be contemplating suicide. For more information, contact Tioga County Suicide Prevention Community Coalition at (607) 689-8161.
Kari Nichols of Aspire Hope talked about serving parents and guardians of children with emotional, behavioral, social and developmental disabilities since 1990. For more information, call (607) 776-2164 or email AHNY@aspirehope.org.
The Spencer Fire Chief and a member of the Spencer EMS were on hand to remind folks to call 911 if they need their help; supportive members of Mental Health Heroes.
T.J. Anderson, school psychologist for the Spencer-Van Etten School District, reported on having school counselors present at each school to help children to handle their emotions. Anderson also talked about being in group counseling, among other subjects.
Abby Watson of CASA Trinity was on hand talking about working a lot in the schools of Tioga County, helping with early intervention in drug usage and addiction as well as providing Narcan training. For more information, call (607) 223-4066 or email colevano@casatrinity.org.
Information on Tioga Opportunities, Catholic Charities and more were also available and many members of the public on hand suggested putting out posters in public places such as bulletin boards at libraries, markets, post offices and more with the contact information for the many groups that could give help to those in need. Wendy Arnold reminded those present of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; call 988.
A representative of Cornell Companions does pet therapy with those in need and will even come out to the community. Further information can be found on their website.
At the end of the meeting, those present were able to obtain copies of the information on each of the tables, as well as enjoy some refreshments. For further information on the Mental Health Heroes, email them at sabrina.slater@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.