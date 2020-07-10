Paige Grube, daughter of Jacquelyn Mouillesseaux-Grube and Brian Grube, is this year’s valedictorian for the Class of 2020 at Spencer-Van Etten High School.
Grube has carried a 4.0 grade point average during her high school career, which is quite an accomplishment. In addition to being an academic all-star, Grube is an example of the well-rounded student who is also musical, athletic, and participates in community service. (Dare we mention that she also worked part time for the last two years and almost full time since school dismissed in mid-March?)
Grube clearly did not sleep much during her high school years, in order to fit in all of her activities. She worked very conscientiously at her studies and her grades testify to her work ethic academically. That same work ethic helped her succeed in almost everything she put her mind to.
Despite having little time, she was a member of the high school band all four years and for three years, she was part of Jazz Band, which meets before school to practice—a real sacrifice for teens who stay up late studying. She was also a member of a special ensemble called the Flute Group for all four years.
Grube loves basketball and worked just as hard in that sport, which is her favorite. She played Girls Varsity Basketball all four years and captained the team for two years. Unfortunately, she injured her knee in the fall of her senior year and missed most of the fall soccer season and almost all of the basketball games – a difficult end to her high school playing career. She worked just as hard at physical therapy to rehabilitate that knee, which enabled her to come back and play at the very end of the season. She enjoyed Varsity Track, too, for four years.
As for community service, Grube was a member of S-VE Key Club and helped to coordinate the Empty Bowls luncheon for two years. She also worked with the local Food Cupboard to carry out boxes of food for clients and she rang the bell for the Salvation Army kettle at the Shurfine at Christmas time.
As basketball is her favorite sport, Grube volunteered at Little Panthers, a winter sports program for kids up to second grade that teaches the skills and fundamentals of basketball. As a sophomore, she also volunteered at sixth grade basketball practice running drills and plays.
Being very responsible, Grube took the babysitting course offered by the Red Cross, got certified, and did extensive babysitting before starting to work at Arby’s. Since in-person school was dismissed in mid-March, Grube has worked a 30-40 hour week at Arby’s, while still excelling at all her school work. As a junior Grube was selected for National Honor Society and was secretary of that group her senior year.
Grube received a number of scholarships and awards, including the INSPIRE Outstanding Senior Award, given to someone who has most demonstrated outstanding character, leadership, academic performance and service throughout their high school career and intends to continue their education. This award is sponsored by INSPIRE, a community service organization, and chosen by faculty vote. The award includes having her name engraved on the Outstanding Senior plaque displayed in the auditorium lobby.
Grube’s plans for the fall are to attend Nazareth College in Rochester and major in social work.
