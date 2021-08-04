VAN ETTEN, NY -- Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences celebrated the opening of its newly rebuilt facility in Arnot Forest, the Arnot Maple Research and Teaching Laboratory. The building is home to a new maple product development lab — the first of its kind in the country.
The project was built with $500,000 from New York state to facilitate further growth and innovation in New York’s maple industry. The 4,200-square-foot facility houses a fully equipped commercial kitchen and increased capacity for research.
According to Aaron Wightman, the Cornell Maple Program co-director, the previous facility was only about 900 square feet, was not heated and had a rough floor.
“This has running water, heat and a bathroom,” Wightman said. “Which the other place didn’t have.”
The original sugar house was built in 1957 and at the time was considered state-of-the-art, but Wightman said they had outgrown it in recent years.
“When that sugar house was built there were 1,500-2,000 taps, and we now have about 7,800 taps,” he said. “So this facility gives us that capacity.”
The first step in getting the new sugar house up and running was redirecting the 50 miles of tubing to the new facility. The tubes transfer the sap to the sugar house and flow directly to the building to increase efficiency. Wightman said the new tubing is also more modern.
“It’s going to make our workflow that much better,” he said.
They’re overbuilding with excess capacity so that the lab has the ability to expand and grow over the years with equipment that can support up to 15,000-16,000 taps.
“We don’t see the need for that now, but we could in the future,” Wightman said. “Right now we’re at the commercial scale we need to be at to do that research.”
The facility also has new storage tanks that allow for up to 20,000 gallons of storage. Wightman said a lot of research the facility is working on involves how to store maple concentrate. The lab is also working on manipulating microbial activity in sap. The flavor of maple products comes from the microbes inside the sap that break down the sugars.
“We can boil it and get the flavor we want and we do that through temperature, dissolved oxygen management and holding time,” Wightman explained.
The facility also includes reverse osmosis equipment, filtration equipment and cold storage. The lab is currently working on producing things like maple soda, beer, chocolate and more.
