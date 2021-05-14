The Spencer Village Board appointed a new code enforcement officer at its May 3 meeting to replace the very brief term of Kevin Brown.
Richard LeClair, who was sworn in during the meeting, has 35 years of union carpenter experience and is currently working to earn his certificate as a code enforcement officer. The village board was very happy to connect with LeClair and bring him on so quickly after struggling for more than a year trying to locate another code enforcement officer.
Another personnel change coming up soon for the Spencer village is a new clerk-treasurer. Brandi Goodrich has indicated that she intends to resign her position as soon as the next appointee can be located and is trained. Goodrich also works a full-time position in Ithaca and finds the two jobs too demanding with a large family.
Sidewalks were discussed during the meeting because there are several sections in the village that are in poor shape, and the board would like to repair them. The village will probably have to seek out some grants to do this kind of repair work because it is not normally budgeted. Numerous years ago, when Eric Cooke was on the village board, he spirit-headed a project to drastically improve sidewalks for kids walking to and from school in order to make them much safer.
After Cooke went off the board, no one has taken up that mantle in improving sidewalks. As no one else has been looking for grants or trying to pull a project together for years, the board would like to put this sidewalk project on the priority list in a coming budget soon.
With right field leveled, some brush cleaned out along the outfield at Nichols Park grandstand, and the newly renovated grandstand completed, the board is hopeful that the SVE varsity baseball team will be able to return to the park to play its home games. With the excellent and attractive facilities now ready for use, now the village board would like to show it off and allow folks to be able to enjoy it.
The pandemic will limit the number of games this year in the park, said Village Trustee Tim Goodrich. However, the board is really hopeful that a full schedule of regular home games will resume next year at the park and routinely host the Spencer-Van Etten varsity team again.
Trustee Gil Knapp has proposed to the board three village streets for repairing this year: Liberty Street from the railroad crossing west to the village line, Harrison Street from Liberty to Brooks, and George Street from West Tioga to its end.
Knapp also wants to improve drainage on Liberty Street near the old cemetery on the corner of Main Street. He wants to connect a good drain into the Main Street drain on the highway to remove that enormous puddle, which often sits for weeks at a time and collects over half of the road. Knapp has requested bids for the roadwork to be opened May 18 at 6 p.m.
The village planning board will meet on May 13 to consider final approvals for two new businesses in the village. Chris King plans to put up a pole barn behind the current storage units next to the post office. King plans to build a new pole barn for recreational vehicle storage, as apparently there is considerable demand for this storage locally.
The other expanding business belongs to veterinarian Dr. Roxanne Schwartz, which is currently located near the high school on Van Etten Road. Schwartz is expanding and moving into the previous insurance agency. To improve accessibility, it will all be on one floor.
The next meeting of the village board, usually on the first Monday of June, will be on May 26 so the board can pay as many bills as possible to close its fiscal year.
