Last Saturday was a very sad day for anyone who has lived in Spencer for a while. Barney Smith passed away and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family. He had a stroke a week ago, and with all this COVID-19 isolation, Melody and his son Bret were not able to go to the hospital with him. Despite good care, his body was unable to recover, and he died on Saturday.
Barney was a good man who was generous with his resources and equipment. He was almost always willing to loan some equipment, donate some materials, or even provide a building to help a community organization. Most recently he allowed the SVE Community Food Cupboard to move into the old DaVinci’s Restaurant building because the Federated Church space did not allow for proper social distancing of volunteers from one another or clients coming for food. Included in the deal was turning on the big walk-in cooler and freezer so the Food Cupboard is able to store perishable items safely. Without this very generous gift to the community, the Food Cupboard would not have been able to continue feeding local families – a client base whose numbers have grown since many wage earners have recently lost their jobs.
Barney was also a member of the Spencer Town Board for many years. As a councilman, he brought considerable experience and expertise to any decisions involving highway construction and truck purchases, the two biggest spending categories within the town budget. Barney was not usually the first to speak up at a meeting, but he provided a thoughtful perspective in his turn. He was a quiet supporter of “worthy causes” when approached by a local organization looking for sponsors. I was once personally the recipient of a generous act of giving from Barney. Since he was so generous to me, I made up my mind to follow his example and be as generous with my resources as possible. He inspired me to “pay it forward” and look for opportunities to be kind and helpful when I could. That is quite a testimony to his impact on this community, as I am sure there are others out there like me.
For those of you who remember my husband, Wayne Marx, who passed away in 2006, he loved Barney and never minded taking our car to Barney when it needed service or repair. They each had a great sense of humor, which led to an exchange of stories and tales over the engine, with much laughing together. Wayne would come home and retell Barney’s stories to us and we all grew to love him just through his stories. Barney told me that he cried when he heard that Wayne had been killed. Well, we are now crying because Barney has left us, too. However, I am quite sure that my husband was delighted to welcome him into the good Lord’s presence and I can see them up there now, telling stories and laughing with one another again. We are just so sorry to hear of his passing.
